True Romance: Jail Employee Tried To Get Pregnant By Inmate, Not Cheating If It's Research & Pettiest Breakups

Welcome to the latest True Romance. We're two weeks away from Christmas, it's cold out, and there's an abundance of fireworks going off on the romance front.

We've got Jane Seymour running around talking about being "very sexually active" in her 70s. The rumors around Glen Powell possibly dating Landman actress Michelle Randolph are enough to warm the heart.

There's Jelly Roll talking about his sex life. Like I said, there's a lot going on recently in the romance department. What I thought I was going to start this week off talking about was Alix Earle partying her ass off following her reported split from Braxton Berrios.

Breakups are never easy, but you can only sit around eating ice cream for so long. That's not Alix's style. She's in the best shape of her life following Dancing with the Stars, and she's getting right back out there. Almost enough to bring a tear to your eye.

But I'm not going to dive too deep into that because on Wednesday, the whole Sherrone Moore firing happened. He was let go for what AD Warde Manual described as "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

To complicate matters further, the former Michigan football head coach is married with three children. He also ended up getting arrested after the news of his firing broke. I'm not here to kick a man while he's down.

His alleged affair could happen to anyone. It's a moment to take a step back and realize matters of the heart are complicated. Sometimes you get taken down a path you never in your wildest dreams intended to be on.

The jolt back to reality can be swift. Let's keep that in the back of our minds as we try to figure out how perceived cheating could actually be a form of research.

The jolt back to reality can be swift. Let's keep that in the back of our minds as we try to figure out how perceived cheating could actually be a form of research.

Research that will benefit both the woman doing the research and the man who she loves. That and more. Buckle up, it could get bumpy.

Jail employee was allegedly caught having sex with inmate and trying to get pregnant by him

If I've said it once, I've said it a million times, love is complicated.

Sherrone Moore's alleged affair tells us that, and so does this story of a jail employee in Missouri who fell for an inmate.

Everything should have told RayeAnn Prather that the inmate she has been charged with having sex with while on duty was not the one. Her heart, evidently, told her differently.

WGEM reports that a corrections officer reviewing surveillance footage saw her enter a cell and close the door behind her on November 7. She stayed in the cell for about five minutes before exiting.

An inmate was also spotted on the footage in the cell. Prather paid the cell a visit with the same inmate the following day for another four minutes.

The corrections officer who reviewed said he "observed movements consistent with sexual intercourse." To further solidify their case against the jail employee, a cell phone was recovered that shows that Prather sent a screenshot from an ovulation tracker app.

The app indicated that Prather had sex on November 7 and 8 with a heart emoji.

That's not all the investigation into the reported jailhouse romance uncovered. There are alleged text messages between Prather and the "victim."

Prather: "Ohh yeah thats what tracks my period, I switched it over to get pregnant loi."

Victim: "Which means u (you) mark the days we have sex and it tells you?? Better be only w me i’ll kill ya,"

Prather: "Well for one thats disgusting if i wasnt thats how you get infections and diseases. But yea it calculates everything."

Victim: "When does it start again?" How’s it make you feel if you end up P (pregnant)."

Prather: "A week. I’d be excited."

If that doesn’t get the butterflies going, I don’t know what will. This should wake some people up who are constantly giving love the middle finger by doing all they can to find something wrong with the person they're with.

Nobody is perfect. Nobody checks all the boxes, but if they check a few, give it a shot. You could fall for them and be staring at a preliminary hearing like Ms. Prather here to start off the new year. Love is incredible, isn't it?

This Week in True Romance:

It's not cheating, it's research…

Can a situation that looks like cheating and sounds like cheating actually be research? That's the gaslighting being attempted by one man's girlfriend.

Or is it gaslighting?

He's been here before. He caught his girlfriend in bed with another guy, but she said it was a mistake and that she was sorry for doing it.

He forgave her then, but is having a hard time doing so again after catching her in bed with a different guy. This time she isn’t sorry about it, because she tells him it was for research purposes.

What kind of research? She's planning to give up her day job and start making adult content. This guy was a pro who was just "giving her tips."

"She explained that she planned to give up her office job and become an ‘online sex sensation’. She claimed her lover was an adult performer who was giving her tips," he wrote to the Daily Star.

"Now she’s ranting that I should be grateful to her for diversifying into a different kind of life; one which will bring us a luxurious living and foreign travel."

So what's the problem? It turns out he doesn't want an online sex worker for a girlfriend. That could complicate things, because it appears she has her heart set on it.

He wants his old girlfriend back. The one who didn’t cheat for research, but cheated for the exhausting and exhilarating thrill of it.

He wrapped up by saying, "When I accuse her of cheating and treating me like an idiot, she blasts me for being behind the times. Am I?"

In many ways, he is behind the times. Catching your girlfriend in bed with another man the first time used to be enough for those who don’t enjoy inflicting pain on themselves to call it quits.

The research angle for a life of luxury gifted from becoming an online sex worker adds a whole new wrinkle to it. Instead of catching her in bed with other men twice now, he can do it on a regular basis.

That's one way to make things interesting.

Speaking of cheating

Last week we conducted a poll, based on the lovely tale of a bachelorette who kissed her female friend at the bar. Was it cheating?

I wrote, "Is it by the letter of the law? I guess. But by the spirit of the law, I must acquit. I don’t even think an ‘ultra-strict and jealous’ fiancé is finding her guilty of cheating."

Nearly 78% of those who responded, 77.8% to be exact, agreed. Ladies, making out with your female friend at your bachelorette party isn't cheating for most.

That doesn’t mean those in the 22% won't use it as a petty reason to break up with you. As you're about to read, there are some very petty reasons people give up on love.

What's the pettiest reason you've ever broken up with an ex?

Someone on Reddit asked for the pettiest reason for a breakup and the people delivered. If you want petty, you're going to get it.

There's everything from hating subtitles to frosted tips. Enjoy:

A girl I was dating said, "I don’t go to the movies to read" after realizing the movie we were watching was subtitled. She left, I stayed to watch the movie. She was, supposedly, a film major in college.

She got mad at me then hung up the phone. I called her back and she answered then immediately hung up. I figured screw it, she can call me back if she wants to talk, otherwise I guess we're done. She tried calling me back a month later to say that she was breaking up with me because I didn't call her any more. I told her that I was done with her weeks ago when she wouldn't answer my calls.

She said having hobbies was stupid and a waste of time and money. And in that moment I realized I liked my hobbies more than I liked her, and told her as much.

Beautiful girl, but a she ate with her mouth open.

She was useless. Learned helplessness. Moved into a new place and refused to adjust the thermostat when it was cold. Said it was too complicated.

Her, my roommate, his gf and I were on our way back from a bar when "magic carpet ride" by Steppenwolf came on the playlist. About 30 seconds in she obnoxiously goes "I DONT LIKE THIS SONG" and then continues to obnoxiously sing over it. That’s when I realized she sucked.

She smelled just like another ex I had. Not sure if it was body wash, shampoo, whatever. They smelled the same and I couldn’t take it.

She didn't have eyebrows and I thought I could get past that but I couldn't.

My reasons were all valid as far as exes go, but I stopped dating someone after two dates because he showed up for both wearing the exact same shorts with the exact same stain on them.

She wanted to play as the green power ranger when I clearly already called dibs and she was already the Green Ranger a couple days before.

She used to suck her teeth after she ate. It made a sound that really bothered me. Never told her but that was 100% why I left her.

Valentines day was coming up and I just didn't want to deal with it.

He frosted the tips of his hair and looked like the lost member of NSYNC... wasnt the only reason in my defense, just the last hell no in a long line of nopes.

We broke up over a pair of shoes. I bought him these black on black pumas for his birthday and he sold them on eBay. I was mad. Dumped him. To this day people still say "remember the shoe guy" lol

Not me but a friend broke up with his girlfriend because her second toe was longer than her first toe. Otherwise perfect for each other. Six month relationship. Not surprisingly he didn’t get married until he was 41

-------------

That's it. Again, we have two weeks until Christmas. Romance isn’t going to settle down because of the cold weather or the holidays. We're just going to get more shenanigans taking place under thicker sheets is all.

You can always reach me, anonymously if you prefer, at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.