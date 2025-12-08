Cougar Pioneer Jane Seymour Isn't Letting Age Slow Her Down, She's Still ‘Very Sexually Active’ In Her 70s

Jane Seymour marks 20 years of ‘Wedding Crashers’ by reminding everyone she’s not done yet.

Jane Seymour deserves a lot of credit. Would Elizabeth Hurley and Salma Hayek be running around in their bikinis still at their ages if not for her?

We can only speculate. It's possible, but her pioneer role as a hot 50-plus-year-old cougar in the movie Wedding Crashers certainly made it easier.

If nothing else, it helped pave the way. Who can forget her role as Kathleen Cleary in the 2005 comedy or the topless scene that went along with it? Not many who have seen it.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The 74-year-old actress talked about the role and feeling much younger than she is for her age for the movie's 20th anniversary, which includes a limited re-release.

A movie re-release is the perfect opportunity to let everyone know you're not slowing down, and you're still having a ton of sex. Her adult children will love hearing that.

Seymour told People that she has to remind herself that she's not 40 or 50 anymore because she still has the same energy she had when she was 40.

‘Wedding Crashers’ Turns 20 & Jane Seymour Isn't Slowing Down

That makes getting through 12 and 14-hour days as well as hitting the sheet on a regular basis a little easier. So does hanging out with the children and grandchildren.

Let's not move past that without at least a mention. It helps slow things down a bit and put it all into perspective before Seymour unpacks the reason we're all here.

She was reminiscing about her Wedding Crashers role, that unforgettable topless scene, and the role it played in showing that women over 50 could be sexy when she said, "I turn 75 next year and I'm very sexually active."

Well, that's quite the admission, isn't it? Where did it come from? She wants it to serve as a reminder that it's never too late to find love.

Seymour's cougar role as Kathleen and others she hopes are "aspirational to women of a certain age, or to human beings in general, that it's never too late to fall in love, that you can be sexy for as long as you feel like it."

Even into your 70s and as a mom with grown children. You can still be sexy, and you can still put it out there for everyone to hear about it. That's a gift that keeps on giving.

She's not anything like her mom, who was worn down by life and middle-aged at 50. Jane Seymour isn't winding down. There's plenty of energy left for work and hopping into bed.

"I am loving life. I call it experiential living. Now is it. I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow," she explained. "So I only want to spend my time doing things that I'm passionate about, that I really enjoy. And I make sure that, even if it's work, that I turn it into a fun life experience."

May we all enjoy life in our 70s as much as the actress who taught us 20 years ago that women in their 50s can still be sexy.