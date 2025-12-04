True Romance: Wife Plans Couple Swapping Love Nest, Bride-To-Be Blames Cheating On Friend & What Makes Cougars

Welcome to the latest True Romance. I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving and was able to take a few minutes to sneak away from the family between games to enjoy last week's edition, which featured a couple saving their marriage by swinging on cruises.

With the Thanksgiving holiday behind us and the cold of December creeping in, you can take a little more time to enjoy this week's trip through all that is romance. Grab a few candles, get a bath going, if you prefer, and let's get to it.

There's some holiday magic in the air this time of year. The kind strong enough for Miley Cyrus to break out an engagement ring at a movie premiere after four years of dating. Who knew she was going to find love with a time traveler here among us from the 70s?

That's why we gather every week, isn’t it? You never know who is going to pop up and rub our noses in their love. It's the unknown that brings us together. Last week, Sydney Sweeney was in a bikini for love. This week it's Miley Cyrus settling down.

Sometimes couples are all in on couple swapping and other times it's one or the other who is more into it. That's what we're faced with this week. A man whose wife is planning to turn their soon-to-be empty nest into a love nest for getting it on with other couples.

He's not as into as she is. Which is a twist that could cause some problems in the near future, but we can certainly hope they're able to smooth it all out without calling it quits.

Wife has plans to turn couple's empty nest into a love nest for couple swapping

A married couple's son is about to move out and mom has some big plans for her soon-to-be empty nest. Her husband doesn’t know if he can handle it, and he's on edge.

His wife is planning to turn their bedroom into a couple swapping love nest. We're talking about painting the walls, getting the faux fur decor, and naturally, stocking up on sex toys.

"My wife is terrifying me with her plans to revive our sex life. Our son is just about to leave home, and my wife wants to completely redecorate our bedroom to create a love nest. She wants red walls; fake fur throws and serious adult toys," he wrote to the Daily Star.

"She wants us to read erotic fiction, introduce role play and even consider sex with other people. She's recently become friends with a couple of swingers from her hot yoga class."

The swingers at the hot yoga. That will get you in trouble every time. He's not as thrilled about his wife's new friends and what they've started putting in motion.

He knows their sex life has taken a hit over the last few years because of work and family and understands why his wife is ready to get back at it after their son moves out, but he has some concerns.

What if he fails to live up to her expectations? Instead of stretching and starting to work on his cardio, he's worrying himself with thoughts of not being able to "blow her socks off."

That's way down the road. Start small. Take baby steps. Work on your core. Build up your cardio and go from there. He's not embracing the love nest at all.

He's focusing his energy on what happens if she finds "someone more exciting and dynamic?" That sort of time-wasting tells me it shouldn’t be all that hard for her to find someone more exciting and dynamic.

If that's what she wanted, she would have already kicked him to the curb. She's building a couple swapping love nest with him. What about that sounds like a bad idea? What could possibly go wrong?

A bride-to-be blames her friend for allowing her to cheat during what was supposed to be a short and mild bachelorette dinner

I think we all know that a "short and mild" bachelorette dinner was never going to work. That's not to say they didn’t go into it with the best of intentions.

So how out of control did this low-key dinner get? How serious is the cheating? And who's to blame for it? The friend of the bride-to-be does the play-by-play.

"The bride-to-be (let's call her Elly) has an ultra-strict and jealous fiancé," the friend said, reports People. That took a full-blown bachelorette party off the table.

The bride opted instead for a bachelorette dinner with her friends. That went well and afterward, a few of them had plans to go to a club. The bride decided to tag along.

One of the friends named Cloe "dragged Elly over for shots using the ‘it's your last chance’ excuse." A pretty good excuse I might add.

"Three hours later, the two of them vanished. I was the only 100% sober person in our group, I don't drink due to medical treatment," the friend explained.

She ended up finding Elly and Cloe kissing and surrounded by men, who apparently wanted front row seats to the event.

"Elly was cheating a few weeks before her wedding," her friend continued. "I physically pulled them away and we walked to find a taxi. That’s when the drama started."

The finger pointing between the three of them started. The friend blamed Cloe. Cloe blamed her for not letting the bachelorette enjoy her last chance at having fun and the bachelorette blamed the friend.

"She said I was at fault because I didn't take care of her and stop her from giving in to temptation, since I was the one who wasn't drinking."

It's obvious to me as to who is to blame here. All three of them are. Not for going to the club, or having drinks. Not even for enjoying the last chance at freedom by kissing her friend in front of other people.

They're all to blame for thinking the bride-to-be cheated. Am I missing something? Elly and Cloe were caught kissing. Big deal. I wouldn’t count that alone as cheating.

Is it by the letter of the law? I guess. But by the spirit of the law, I must acquit. I don’t even think an "ultra-strict and jealous" fiancé is finding her guilty of cheating.

What do you think? Is this cheating?

What made you a cougar?

Sometimes, if you want to know something, all you have to do is ask.

It doesn’t have to be a long-drawn-out process. If you want to know how cougars are made, why don’t you ask them?

That's what one of the geniuses over on Reddit did recently and here is some of what they found. Some cougars are naturally drawn to it. For others, it was a happy accident:

It isn't a decision on my part, just tend to attract younger men vs. older men. I've been told by numerous ppl that "I don't act my age." ;)

With the conspicuousness of age on apps I quickly realized men my age look so much older( mostly) I’ve talked to a few, but find them often to be immature or bitter, if not an old f boy. I do much better with younger men who are established, and don’t want kids, I’m financially secure so I believe they find those attributes attractive

Not planned. Just started talking to a guy who turned out to be 17 years younger than me. definitely a learning experience that is surprising us both.

I'm 38, older men have tired stale energies, rhetoric, and expectations. I noped out of the funk.

I don’t look my age and I’m always approached by younger men. Older men try to but I never really give them the time of day anymore. I don’t really trust people so any "relationship" I have with other people is physical.

When I first started dating post divorce I just wasnt feeling it. Thought it was a me problem. Heard younger dudes at work talk about older women. Started thinking oh that's a thing. Make an okcupid account and bumped my age settings down. Was on a date with a millennial by the next day. Felt alllllll the feels I thought I had lost. Younger men aren't perfect by a long shot I've come to find with experience. But way better looking and have more lit personalities.

Overall, younger men are just less toxic. They’ve been to therapy. They don’t expect me to be a trad wife.

I’ve always been attracted to younger guys, and thankfully they’ve always been attracted to me

Being widowed, I refuse to date a man whose age is more than 10 years younger than me. Statistics prove that men die sooner than women and I refuse to go through that again and I will not be a stupid girl. So smart girls are cougars.

I really always was at heart, but it wasn't until I got divorced and turned 40 that I gave in to it. I was just done with listening to other people's opinions, and I don't even get attracted to women my age anymore, so it was either not date at all or date kittens. It was a pretty easy choice

I think I secretly always was one. But after my divorce I lost all attraction for men who are 40+.

After my husband passed away, the thought of men my age and older reminded me too much of him getting sick. I made friends with a younger widower in an online group and things turned flirty. That’s when I knew I was ready to date and the fact that I was getting dates with men in their 40’s, 30’s and then 20’s just sealed it for me.

Always dated younger, older men are just not my thing

After my divorce at 50 i was asked out by a 27 year old attorney. I had no clue dating younger was an option.

-------------

