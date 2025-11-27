True Romance: Swinging On Cruises Saved Couple's Marriage, Girlfriend's On Tinder & Choosing Pregnant Mistress

Happy Thanksgiving and welcome to the latest edition of True Romance. As you know, romance doesn’t take the holidays off and that's why you're here right now.

You're not likely going to be able to do your weekly routine on account of the holiday. There's a good chance you can't light any candles or draw a bath this week.

That's understandable. This is a couple of minutes of an escape today before sucking it up and spending some valuable time eating and watching football with your family.

The tone-setter this week is none other than Sydney Sweeney. She's no Jon Gosselin from Jon & Kate Plus 8, finding love again and remarrying, but she has moved on.

Her love life and engagement fell apart earlier this year, and she didn’t pack it up and hide. It didn’t work with her ex, but that wasn't romance's fault.

Sydney got back out there, kept her head on a swivel, and is now dating Scooter Braun. That brought us to the two of them hanging out by the pool in Florida.

Spending time in a bikini with that special someone ahead of a holiday is what it's all about. It's about keeping things moving and not giving up.

That goes for a married couple who turned to swinging on cruises to save their marriage. They weren’t about to let their relationship go down the drain, not without a fight.

Swinging on cruises saved a couple's marriage

What do you do when your marriage of 13 years goes through a rough patch, and you find out that your wife has been talking to other men online? Do you give up and use it as an excuse to call it quits?

What if your wife took it a step further and had a one-night stand? Is that reason enough to throw in the towel? It wasn’t for Kate and her husband Ant, both in their early 40s. They wanted to make their marriage work and face their problems head on.

It wasn’t easy, but they eventually found that swinging on cruises did the trick and ended up saving their marriage. And to think that some people use their vacation time on cruises to fight with others when there's so much magic onboard.

The couple have been on 14 different cruise lines for a total of 120 nights at sea on 45 ships, reports the Daily Star. They've become experts at finding other couples interested in swinging.

"I love having endless options," said Kate. "We don't go on every cruise with the intention of swinging. But the community aspect, the fun and the late-night energy on board fit so well with how we like to connect with people."

It was her extramarital activity that, instead of driving them apart, brought them closer together. They had the tough conversations. They discussed what they were looking for, especially in the bedroom. That was evidently sex with strangers on cruise ships.

"We look at the nightlife first; bars, late-night venues and spaces where conversation can flow. Then it's all about the vibe. Some cruise lines are more conservative, others attract more open-minded travelers," Kate explained.

"We also look for privacy-friendly cabins and itineraries with plenty of sea days, as sometimes you don't want to rush back from port when the fun is only just beginning."

She added, "We've had nights where the right chemistry, the right music, and a little too much champagne turned the dance floor into the start of some unforgettable friendships."

That's what it's about those unforgettable friendships. That's why they're there and that's what's saved the couple's marriage. Of course, their friends who know about it are curious and enjoy their stories. But some in their families aren't supportive of their new lifestyle.

Why they can’t be happy for them is a mystery. Some people really don’t like other people being happy. These two aren't hurting anyone. They don’t get jealous, and they're not in it just for the sex. It's about their connection.

"We don't see jealousy as something to avoid; it's a signal to check in with each other if we do. If something feels off, we say it," Kate added.

"Most of the time, the feelings of jealousy fade when replacing imagination with reality. And when you remember that you're in it together, the jealousy can sometimes be a huge turn on."

Their marriage was saved by the swinger lifestyle, but they didn’t have a broken marriage. They needed to explore parts of themselves they hadn’t already. The key is communication. It all boils down to that.

These two are free and committed to one another at the same time. If you focus on your partner, it will all work out. Take it from these two, swinging can save a marriage. It almost sounds too good to be true, but what can go wrong really?

"It's about communication, trust and curiosity before anything physical. We're not here to shock people. We're here to show that relationships can be playful, adventurous – and a little bit spicy."

Someone found your girlfriend's Tinder profile.

Big deal: your girlfriend has a Tinder profile. Is that any reason to get upset? You work long hours, and she's potentially messing around on a dating app behind your back.

A 27-year-old man working long hours in the ER found out that his 33-year-old girlfriend's Tinder profile appeared to still be active despite them dating for the last two years.

He found out when a couple of nurse friends of his told him after a 12-hour shift.

"I clocked out of my shift at the hospital earlier today and was walking out with a couple of my nurse friends asked me to wait for them so we could walk out together," he wrote.

"I didn't think much of it as the three of us are super close due to trauma bond and working together for about two years now."

One of his friends, Anna, pulled out her phone and said, "'Alyssa was swiping on Tinder and came across this profile...'" She turns her phone and shows me a screen recording that Alyssa took of her Tinder and the profile."

It was his girlfriend. The photos were all old, but why was her profile still active? And he didn’t ask himself an obvious question here. Why were these two showing him this in the first place?

"They both apologized profusely again, told me they loved me and that I could call them tonight to talk if need be since we're all off tomorrow. I told Anna to send me the video, gave them a hug and left," he continued.

He may not have picked up on it, but this seems like a classic move by his two nurse friends. The "let's get between these two and see if we can't slide in" move.

It's disgusting and only a hater of happiness would pull such a move. So his girlfriend's Tinder profile is still active. Who cares?

Maybe she has a recipe saved in a chat with an old connection. Is that a reason to get between them? The answer is absolutely not. Not unless you're an evil person.

Even if she is fooling around, which I honestly would find hard to believe, she was doing a really good job of it. He didn't have a clue. This shouldn’t be how she gets caught.

Give love a chance. It's the holidays.

Choosing the pregnant mistress over your wife

Here's a classic "Am I the a**hole" where a married man wants to know whether he's the a-hole for choosing his pregnant mistress over his wife. The Reddit experts don't let this guy off easy at all, despite the tough spot he found himself in.

This is his story followed by the dragging through the mud of most in the comment section:

"My wife and I were separated when I had sex with another woman and she got pregnant.

My wife suffered from psychosis after giving birth and thought that I was harming the baby and called the cops on me and filed a restraining order against me. I wasn't allowed to come home for a month and in that month, I met a woman Rachel. We started having sex. Tbh, I was done with my wife after what she did.

My wife eventually got help and has begged me to forgive her and I do forgive her. I understand that she wasn't in her right mind now. So I broke it off my Rachel and I got back to my wife

Rachel contacted me and told me that she is pregnant. After a lot of thought, I have decided to leave my wife for Rachel. I don't see my wife accepting my "affair baby".

My MIL was the one who dragged my wife to the hospital and got her help. She is also begging me to give our marriage a chance. My in-laws said that they would pay any financial support Rachel needs and I don't have to be involved.

My wife is devastated and she wants me to just cut contact and agree with my in laws

I just can't do it."

YTA. Your wife had a literal medical crisis and you treated it like a breakup. You slept with someone else in the one month she was psychotic, got her pregnant, and now you want to bail on your recovering wife because facing the consequences is inconvenient.

Jerry Springer was cancelled years ago. You are too late for the audition.

you're a truly pathetic arsehole and I hope they both rinse you for everything you have.

YTA big time. You are so selfish and uncaring about your wife and baby. Do the right thing

I'm sorry, but regardless of what was happening with your wife, you're a piece of shit for stepping out on her. What happened to death do us part?

Yeah I’m gonna say youre the asshole. Knocking up another woman a month in to being separated from your wife who has been having major mental health issues with a new baby as well is pretty sleezy. Clearly wasn’t enough love to help her through it

YTA You were not "separated" so you cheated on your wife (unprotected!) while she was in crisis & now you're abandoning her and your child together.

Yikes dude. She was in a mental crisis.. you did not break up. You cheated while your wife needed serious help.

OP is looking for sympathy to justify cheating on his wife post-partum.. YTA and I really do hope you reap what you sewed.

YTA!! The way I see it you spent a whole month away from your newborn shacking up with some random woman instead of trying to figure out a way to see your child and get your wife help. After everything that happened how did you even have the time or energy to meet this woman let alone start a relationship with her?

YTA: what happened to "in sickness and in health"?

I’m guessing that you went through a lot dealing with restraining orders and being called an abuser when it wasn’t true. I’m also guessing that you just want to be with someone you feel you can count on, feel safe with, and trust not go on the attack. However, it sounds like you barely know the mistress. Have you tried couples therapy with your wife at all.

yta grow a pair

Awful husband, you made a covetal vow to your wife for better or for worse. She was going through post-partum and you didn't do anything to support or help her after she carried your baby. You cheated on her while she was going through it. Your wife deserves better and the grass isn't always greener on the other side

"May I Meet You?"

- Gene in the Rock writes:

I had a college roommate (this is prehistory, I'm 71) who first taught me the value of never wondering what people think of you when you walk into a room, because they're always busy wondering what you think of them. Sage advice, but he also had the world's most fearless pickup line. To wit:

Walk into bar, size up prospect, then ask, "Want to f#ck?"

Witnessing this for the first time, I watched him get a monumental slap in the face. "Doesn't that happen a lot?" I asked. "Yeah," he replied, "but I get f#cked a lot too." Which he did. I never saw anybody bring home as many one nighters as he did (and occasional two or three one nighters in one night, which may sound like an oxymoron but wasn't). Clearly you don't need a $zillion or a clever line in order to get laid a lot -- just cheeks of iron.

Gene in the Rock

SeanJo

So, Gene, I guess what you're saying is that "May I meet you?" sounds idiotic, but if you get lucky using it then it doesn’t matter.

Wise words from a wise man. Thanks for sharing the story and Happy Thanksgiving!

What do you say? Do you think it's possible to love your wife or husband and still cheat on them?

Now to the poll we conducted this week, where I asked can you love your significant other and still cheat on them.

Here are the results:

That's all for the latest edition of your favorite weekly walk-through romance. Happy Thanksgiving.