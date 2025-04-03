True Romance: Hotwifing Is Saving Marriages, Couple Uses Dating App For Threesomes & An Unlimited Hall Pass

Welcome to the latest edition of True Romance. This week is a journey of trust and understanding. Without it, I don’t know that anyone would make it out the other side.

We've heard the tales of hotwifing gone wrong. We've also witnessed the powers of reaching outside of marriages working out for some.

But this week we're going to take a look at claims that hotwifing isn't just a weird fetish, but a way to save marriages. It sounds too good to be true.

That's why we're all here. We're going to take a closer look at what those headlines are claiming. Are we in for a hotwifing summer like the summer of threesomes in 2024?

That's not a party you want to show up late for. Speaking of threesomes. We have an age-gap married couple using dating apps to search for partners.

That's an interesting ride. As is the gift and the curse one man received when his wife gifted him with an unlimited hall pass. Who knew that some hall passes could be such a burden?

Hotwifing is saving marriages

Let's get right to it. I saw this headline pop up a couple of times this week claiming that hotwifing was saving marriages. That's not the sort of headline I'm going to pass up.

I get there's a fetish there and people either find out rather quickly whether they're into it or not, but how in the world is it saving marriages?

This was one that was worthy of a suspenders-snapping True Romance investigation. Now these particular couples, who ended up under the "marriage-saving" headlines, are taking their "ethical non-monogamy" to the professionals.

They've been doing this on their own, but are participating in what the Daily Mail describes as "an X-rated experiment to 'enhance' their marriages." That means male adult actors are getting involved.

One of the couples, Sienna and Logan, have been hotwifing for two years and compare it to test-driving a car.

Logan said, "It's kind of like letting your friend test drive your car. He gets to see how well it rides. He's got to give it back, but it creates a sense of pride. You get a little taste of what my life is like."

Well, getting to compare your wife to a car is a step in the right direction for the whole hotwife saves marriages claim. Sienna had this to say, "It'll be really cool for him to see me with two hot guys, just living my best life!"

Okay, so maybe these two are just out of their minds and aren’t the best examples. Good thing there are others participating in this experiment. Let's see what Alex and Rebecca have to say.

Just by their names alone, I can tell they're going to be more reasonable than Sienna and Logan. Alex had never done anything quite like hotwifing until he met Rebecca. Now the two are all in.

"I think what this dynamic has brought to our relationship is just a whole other level of comfort and security," Rebecca explained. "There's really nothing like being able to share that experience with someone you love and knowing that it doesn't diminish what we have."

There we go. No references to test-driving a car. These two seem to have that marriage-saving dynamic taking place. Take it home Rebecca.

She continued, "It actually made it a lot stronger. And it's weird to say, but I actually love him so much more because of it. Sex and love are two completely different things."

See now, that makes a lot more sense. These two are in it for the right reasons. They're not the only ones in it for the right reasons. I didn’t know it when I started the investigation, but we have a celebrity of sorts participating in this experiment.

Remember the Colorado sheriff's deputy who resigned after 21 years of public service when her double life in adult cinema was uncovered? That's right, Shannon Lofland and her husband of 12 years, Anthony, are all in and for the right seasons.

It's not only helping their marriage, but they're using it to help others. Shannon said, "We hope we were able to provide insight into the hotwife lifestyle and show that a couple can remain deeply in love and stay strong together, even when there are experiences with other partners."

She continued, "It’s all about trust, communication, and shared experiences. We’re just like any other couple—we’ve simply decided to embrace this part of our relationship."

"I could feel my husband’s unconditional love and support. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for both of us, and it made our bond even stronger."

Okay, so the investigation got off to a bit of a rocky start, but what an ending here. Is it saving marriages? For some, it appears as if that's the case.

This Week in True Romance:

Age-gap married couple uses dating app for threesomes

Everyone knows that there can be stress that comes along with an age-gap relationship. Especially when the older partner lives longer than the younger one expected.

That's not the case here, but for some that could be a bit of a hassle. This happily married age-gap couple, Deb, 32, and Anderson, 61, haven’t gone down the other side of the hill yet.

They're still holding onto as much youth as they can handle. That sometimes means inviting others into the bedroom. It usually would take place naturally, in the wild.

They'd run into someone interested and go from there. They decided to expand their searches by joining a couple of dating apps.

If you thought, like I assumed, the older partner needed some assistance, you're wrong. The Daily Star reports the two are swiping for brunette women, open-minded, of course, between the ages of 27-40. Good for Anderson.

"Anderson was a bit unsure about using Tinder to find a shared lover at first," Deb admitted. "He thought it would be odd. But I convinced him it would be a fresh experience, something casual, no strings attached, just to add a little zing to our relationship."

With Deb leading the way, they've generated a ton of interest in their no-strings-attached dating profile. The couple has been on nine dates with other women.

As you'd expect, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Not between Deb and Anderson, but with the other women. Some have developed feelings for one or both of them. That's not going to get between these two.

"We just want to have fun. This experience has brought us much closer," Deb said. "It requires trust, communication, and an open game between the two of us. We're having fun and discovering new sides of our relationship."

Look at that. An age-gap relationship with a happy ending. These two are just having some fun and picking up random women on a dating app. What could possibly go wrong?

The burden of the unlimited hall pass

Everyone hears the words "hall pass" and thinks there are no or very limited downsides to receiving such an offer. This married man of almost 20 years is here to say that hall passes can be quite a burden.

"I can’t even remember exactly when this happened anymore—7 or 8 years ago, I think? My wife came out as asexual to me," he wrote on Reddit.

"I was surprised, to say the least. Yes, her libido had been down over the past few years, but we had a baby not long before she made this revelation, she had gone through cancer a few years earlier, and we bought a house. That’s a lot of life changes in just 4-5 years."

Before all that, they had a pretty healthy sex life. He chalked the slowing to work and the busy life of a young family. Then it fell off almost entirely. Then she hit him with the gut punch he'll never forget, "the idea of sex no longer did anything for her." She had been faking it for years.

She still loved him and didn’t want him to leave. She then gave him an unlimited hall pass. She said, "If you decide to stay, I give you permission to find a sexual partner or relationship that can satisfy that need for you. I don’t need to know the details, and I don’t need to meet this person."

She added, "Just come home, don’t get sick, don’t miss your responsibilities at home, and love me the same way you do. I won’t interfere, and I won’t ask many questions."

That happened 8 years ago and, a very long story short, that hall pass has been burning a hole in this dude's pocket. He's had opportunities, but wont't take them.

"I don’t know what to do with the ‘hall pass’ I was given," he admits. "I can’t explain this whole situation to someone on a date. I can’t act like I’m single, and if I say I’m married, I’ll be labeled a creep. I don’t know how to navigate this."

Does he go the friends with benefits route or more of the one-night stand approach? It's a question he hasn’t been able to answer in nearly a decade.

Pour a little out for this guy the next time you're tossing a few back. I don’t know that it will help, but it can’t hurt.

