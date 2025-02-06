True Romance: Teacher's Affair With Principal's Wife, Man Subscribes To Therapist's OnlyFans & Age-Gap Stress

Here we go, it's February and this is the first edition of True Romance for the month that celebrates love. I know Valentine’s Day has been heavily commercialized and one of my favorite conspiracies is that it's all a marketing ploy to sell greeting cards, flowers, and candy.

That said, I choose to ignore Hallmark and the jewelry companies. Instead, I'm going to focus on what really matters. And today it's an affair between a teacher and the principal's wife.

Which will be followed by a guy who subscribes to his therapist's OnlyFans and an age-gap relationship that sent a woman’s parents into counseling. That's how we take down the monsters who are only concerned with profiting off of love.

We don’t fall for their gimmicks or give into their researched strategies for getting us to shell out our hard-earned money. That's not what Valentine’s Day is about. It's about a passionate six months sleeping with your boss' wife, then quitting the job and moving.

Then, years later, you come to the realization that you're still not over it. That, while unconventional, is the kind of love you miss out on when you say no. That's the principal's wife. I can’t go there.

Let's start there and see where this Thursday takes us.

A teacher had an affair with the principal's wife

So you want to get into teaching, do you? You think you can handle the job. The kids, the many, many days and the entire summer off are all things that you know are going to be challenging at times, but you're confident you can handle it.

What happens when you're a first-year teacher, and you're partnered with the principal's wife to help with your AP history and language arts classes?

Well, if you were this first-year teacher when he was 26, then you listened to her vent during your first semester together. You grow closer to her, and before you know it, she's breaking down while you're working late grading papers.

He explained on Reddit, "she started crying, broke down saying she wanted out of her marriage, and we had sex in our classroom."

That wasn’t the plan. It just out of nowhere sort of happened. What do you do next in this situation? You keep it going almost every day for months on end. That's reasonable and pretty obvious.

"We had sex in our classroom, my car, her car, my apartment, etc. pretty much every day for months. Our entire life became a planning cycle of where and when we could do it next," he explained.

After sleeping with her in their bed about six months into the affair, he decided enough was enough. It had to stop. Although, he admits, "It was the craziest 6 months of my life…"

He was caught up in it and had no idea how to get out of it. He ended up quitting and moving away to get out of the situation.

I actually had to quit that job and move to another town to fully extract myself from it.

"To this day, they are still married, and I watch her social media posts just waiting for her to announce her divorce. I wonder if that experience actually broke me entirely for good because a few years later I'm still not ‘over’ it," he said.

Look at that. A happy ending, sort of. The wife and principal are still married, and he had a wild six months at the beginning of his career. That passion is something he'll be chasing his entire life.

I subscribed to my therapist OnlyFans account and it’s not what you think

From one guy living the dream to another. This man managed to kill two birds with one stone by working his love of OnlyFans into his therapy sessions.

He was looking for a therapist, didn’t have the insurance to cover it, and had a couple of subscriptions to content creators cutting into his budget.

He found a content creator who was just getting started in the line of work and arranged for her to be his therapist. He pays her for one-hour therapy sessions that take place on livestreams.

I know what you're thinking. Yes, this guy could be an actual genius. I'm not suggesting that this arrangement is for everyone, but it works for him.

"We talk about my personal problems and she gives advice but with one twist. I have her slowly undress while we do our sessions so I have a naked therapist," he wrote.

"I also pay for videos where she confesses her attraction for me and we do a lot of role play, pretending to have an affair."

He's rather proud of what he's been able to accomplish here, and why wouldn’t he be? He combined therapy and his passion for OnlyFans into the single price of what it would have cost him to pay for therapy out of his pocket.

"It solved 2 problems in one and that’s really efficient," he proudly stated.

Yes it did. Here’s a guy not willing to settle. He's going to get creative if he needs to, he's going to follow his heart, and he's going to find a way.

Age-gap relationship sends woman's parents into therapy

An age-gap relationship has a couple of parents going through it. The fact that their daughter has a much, much older boyfriend is stressing them out.

What do you do in that situation? What can you do? The answer is blame yourself and seek out therapy. Is it their fault? Who’s to say?

A 23-year-old finding love with a 54-year-old happens. The heart wants what the heart wants, and it's not checking to see if a 31-year age gap is going to stress people out.

The young woman "got butterflies" the first time she laid eyes on the older man during a work call. The two then hit it off.

How do you stop that ball once it gets rolling? The fact that he was older than her mother didn’t bother the woman. She looked past the age difference and expected her parents too as well.

"My parents were perhaps the biggest challenge. At first, they were shocked and incredulous," she said, reports The Mirror.

"They couldn't understand how I, so young, could fall in love with a man so different in age and life experiences. There were heated arguments, nights of silence, and tears. As often happens in such cases, it’s normal to feel some initial shock and to need time to process the situation."

There will be lazy accusations of daddy issues thrown out there, and they have been. Mom and dad even wondered if there was a "lack of affection on their part" on their part to blame?

They reached out to psychologists in an attempt to figure it all out. But give mom and dad some credit here. Despite the arguing, they never tried to stop their daughter from being with her older boyfriend.

The therapy worked and over time they changed their minds about the dynamic of their daughter's relationship. This was love, after all.

But getting her parents on board with the relationship hasn’t been the only obstacle. They face it online and out in public.

"The looks, the comments, the judgments have been with us from the very beginning. To the haters, we always respond the same way - happiness has no age, and love cannot be measured by other people's opinions. Many people use social media to vent their own unhappiness and spread negativity."

As someone very wise once said, the haters are going to hate. That's the case in almost any relationship. There’s always someone, be it a jealous ex or unhappy folks who refuse to allow themselves to be happy for others.

"The physical connection was just as powerful as the mental and spiritual one. It was love, pure and simple, born without any force or pressure," the young woman added.

These two have moved in together, and they've learned to "protect" their love by ignoring the haters out there who can’t understand what the great Bill Belichick is trying to help us all wrap our minds around.

---------

That's it. We made it to February. Next week is the big week. I'm going to attempt to put some tips together for pulling off an awesome Valentine's Day weekend.

Follow along on Twittter and feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way. The inbox is open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Here are a couple of bonus stories I've been sharing over on Twitter.