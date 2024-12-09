Sheriff's Deputy Resigns After Lucrative Double Life In Adult Cinema Was Uncovered

A Colorado cop has turned in her badge after 21 years of public service. The reason for her departure was an investigation that was started into her lucrative double life in the world of adult cinema.

Shannon Lofland, a 44-year-old wife, mother, and now former Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy, took up her second job to help save her family from crushing debt. She knew her after-hours activities had likely been against protocol and resigned rather than have the investigation drag out.

She was protecting and serving to the very end. The law enforcement veteran made what she admitted was a desperate move to save her home and provide for her family.

Lofland told CBS News Colorado after resigning, "I was desperate, I was drowning. I found a legal, lucrative means for providing that support for my family that I needed at that time to save my home for them and feed my family."

A storm had damaged her home and left her family with nearly $500,000 in damages that the insurance company wouldn't cover. Add on high interest rates to her adjustable-rate mortgage and the family found themselves in foreclosure.

That doesn't even take into account the increased costs for things like utilities, gas, and food. But, despite the resignation, this isn't a sad story. Lofland's venture into the online adult industry paid off. She was able to catch up on her mortgage and hold off those pesky bill collectors.

The former Colorado cop could make a return to adult cinema after resigning

The secret side gig didn’t remain a secret and someone let the sheriff's office know what Lofland was up to when she was out of uniform. This led to an internal affairs investigation being launched and the cop of more than two decades being suspended.

"It was a violation of policy to not request permission to work secondary employment. I know that, and I knew that … it could be considered a double life," she admitted, reports the NY Post.

"There are many deputies and officers doing what they can to make extra money, with or without permission. People are doing what they can to survive at this time."

"My actions have been made out of desperation," Lofland said, before adding that her husband supported her decision to moonlight in adult entertainment.

"Some may judge and say there are ‘better’ ways to make money, but at the time I had no other lucrative means for doing so."

Lofland told CBS News Colorado that she wasn't sure what she would do after resigning, but she hasn’t ruled out making more adult content.

She could always take a page out of a fellow former Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy's playbook and launch an OnlyFans. That's right, Lofland isn't the only 40-something cop on this force to go into the world of adult entertainment.

If you remember back to January of last year and the story of Melissa Williams, the 46-year-old who lost her job as a cop when city officials discovered her fine work on the internet as Lieutenant Bella Lexi aka the "FILTHY MILF."

There must be something in the water in Arapahoe County.