True Romance: Steve Smith Sr's Alleged Affair & Did Hotwifing End A Marriage?

What a month for romance. It's fitting that there would be so much of it flying around in February. Valentine’s Day set the tone and everyone followed it.

Last week's edition of True Romance had cougars swapping young men, a touching story of a content-creating couple overcoming bullying, and a cheating wife's plan to encourage her husband to have his own affair that backfired.

In other words, there was a lot of romance crammed into around 2,000 words or so. Good news, this week is crammed full and gives a proper farewell to the month of love.

We start this week off with a story that has captivated social media over the weekend that involves former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.

And we'll run through a tale of hotwifing that said "hotwife" is worried might have ruined her marriage. Let's get this week started.

The Steve Smith Sr. alleged affair

Let's kick things off with a wild alleged affair involving former NFL receiver Steve Smith Sr.

Smith, who is married, was called out on Twitter last Saturday morning by the upset husband of a Baltimore Ravens employee.

According to the husband, who brought plenty of receipts with him, Smith had been having an affair with his wife, a member of the Marching Ravens.

From a now-deactivated Twitter account, the husband fired off, "My wife works for the Marching Ravens @Ravens She met Steve Smith Sr at work. Steve Smith has been (expletive) my wife. I got receipts, I got a lot more homie."

He shared text message exchanges that he said were from Smith and his wife and hinted that this was going to end his marriage. He also shared a phone call that he says was with Smith.

The video of the phone call was mostly the angry husband calling out the former Panther and Raven. All the man on the other end of the line, presumably Smith, said was "I'm sorry."

There were some laugh-out-loud text messages allegedly exchanged between the two. None better than the one where the man's wife wrote, "Deep is an understatement… It felt like u were going to rearrange my IUD u were so deep lol.'

That's the passion that comes with a workplace romance. It happens. It's also a text that belongs in the Hall of Fame and one Smith will always be associated with.

All things considered, it could have played out a lot worse for Smith. He had a rough weekend, no doubt about it, but I'm confident he'll bounce back. He may rearrange a few more IUDs too.

This Week in True Romance:

Hotwife fantasy has ended in regret, shame, and now worry that my marriage is in trouble

A hotwife situation that might have ruined a marriage? Who could have seen this coming?

I know exactly what you’re thinking here, and I agree, there have been situations where the hotwife thing has worked out. But what happens when it doesn't?

Well, this hotwife is going to break it all down for us and try to find out if her marriage is doomed or not. Wisely, she took her story to Reddit.

She explained how over a couple of years that her husband's hotwife fantasies slowly turned into a reality. What soon followed were her regrets over going through with it.

They started out by sharing anonymous sexy pictures of her online. She admitted that "the positive feedback and compliments for sure gave me a nice confidence boost."

That's when her husband caught her off guard with a confession. He wanted to open up their marriage and have her become a "hotwife." This wasn’t her idea of a good time at all.

They kept discussing the topic until, "I guess I didn’t realize it, but I slowly began convincing myself that I maybe could want this too if it meant that I was going to make him happy and give us this incredible sex life."

She eventually decided to explore it. She said, "In the end, I ended up agreeing to explore things. I had several different experiences with several different men. Nothing was terrible and I got lucky that all of the men were respectful and I was safe."

But in the end it just wasn’t her thing. She wasn’t having as much fun as her husband was with the whole arrangement, and she decided to let him know.

"I ended up spilling my guts to my husband about how my feelings have changed about us participating in this. I told him this has been eating at me and my conscience," she admitted.

"I told him I don’t blame him at all or feel like he forced me into something. But I also said that I feel like I tried to convince myself I wanted to explore this because he never relented about pushing the fantasy and then it kept going further and further."

Like a loving, understanding husband, he accused her of lying to him for the past two years. He has no desire to go back to "normal" bedroom activities with his wife. Did you think he was going to be the one who changed his mind?

Nope. Their marriage, she worries, is ruined by hotwifing, not because he decided he didn’t want his wife having sex with other men. It's because she doesn’t want to have sex with other men anymore.

What a turn of events. When I first read the headline, I thought I was in for the classic "he thought that's what he wanted until he got it" story. Not exactly.

As far as their marriage is concerned, it's going to get a lot worse. Correct me if I'm wrong here, but she did kind of lie to him here. And everyone knows you can't have a strong marriage without honesty.

True Romance

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

What's not clear in your article about the cheating wife giving her husband a free pass to have an affair with another woman is if the other woman knew that he was married when she started having sex with him?

If she knew he was married when she began the tryst, then the answer is to remain with the known- which is his cheating wife who confessed and attempted to save the marriage - because any woman who will have sex with a man that she knows is married, will then turnaround and eventually cheat on him once she becomes bored or dissatisfied with either the sex or their relationship. You cannot bet the house on some woman that knew you were married and still went ahead and had an affair with you. You stay with the known commodity – which is the wife- and the score now is 1-1.

Best,

PCA

StP,Mn.

SeanJo

Hey Paul. I believe the other woman knew that he was married. As far as staying with the wife, I get that. But where's the sense of adventure in that?

So what if the new woman ends up cheating on you? That's part of the adventure. Being hurt by a loved one lets you know you're still alive!

---------

That's all for this week.

The inbox is open sean.joseph@outkick.com.