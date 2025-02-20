True Romance: Cougar Swaps Young Men With Friends, Couple Bullied For Bedroom Behavior & An Encouraged Affair

We made it through Valentine’s Day. I hope you took some of Terann Hilow's advice last week and are still with your wife and/or girlfriend. If not, maybe it’s the universe's way of letting you know it wasn’t meant to be.

I went the classic flowers and chocolate-covered cherries route myself. It was simple and it was well-received. It didn’t make up for the weekend away we had originally planned that was ruined by the weather knocking out power, but we made do.

We'll take that trip away, just the two of us, at a later date. Enough about me, let's dive into this week's edition of True Romance. We've got cougars, we've got a bullied couple, and we have an all-time backfire with a wife who encouraged her husband to cheat after her affair.

The cougars are getting out of hand. It's not enough to get into a relationship with younger men or hop into bed with them. This cougar is swapping them with her fellow cougar friends.

Look, I'm not going to rain on anyone’s parade, but let's not start putting these guys into a cougar rotation.

They're supposed to dabble with a cougar or two. Learn and then settle down with someone closer to their age. That's the social arrangement that society has agreed to.

Who knows, it could be time to switch it up. These cougars might be on to something here.

After the fun with the cougars, we're going to take a look at a couple who happens to make content and who happens to invite other men to join them. For some reason, this has opened them up to bullying online.

We close out the week with a classic, "be careful what you wish for" situation. A cheating wife encourages her husband to cheat after she had her own affair, and it backfires on her when he falls for his new partner.

Let's get started.

Cougar swaps younger men with her cougar friends

First up this week is a 38-year-old nurse and stripper who is embracing her inner cougar after giving up on dating men her own age. She turned to the pole to make more money.

Her side gig had an unfortunate effect on her dating life. Once older men found out that she was pulling off the unusual double life, they would break it off.

That's when she first started opening up her dating life to a younger crowd. That's even led her to swapping younger men with her cougar friends.

"I’m not trying to rush anything but I’m getting older," she told Need To Know. "Guys my age don’t want anything fun. All they want is some kind of stepmom for their kids. And they always bring along baggage from being with their ex-wives."

Gross. Nobody wants to get themselves into those kinds of situations. Boring things like having kids. That's not for a nurse/stripper.

She's not trying to be anyone's stepmom. She doesn't want the ex-wife drama, and she doesn’t want older judgmental men who have had the fun drained out of them.

"I don’t mean to date younger. But they approach me and I end up sleeping with them," she admitted. "Maybe it’s the energy I give off."

These younger guys are falling all over themselves to take her out. They're attracted to her and are willing to save up if necessary to make sure they have enough cash to cover a nice dinner.

"So we go for younger guys and we’re usually slammed for it," the cougar added. "[My friends and I] are all open and honest about our sexual experiences, so we pass on the boys once we’re finished and give feedback. These guys love it."

They're not looking for anything serious with these men, and they're almost always broke, but the "sex is incredible."

One day she'll settle down and stop passing around younger men with her friends, but that day isn’t today. She's not going to settle for the sake of settling.

"For now, I’m having fun with lots of young guys and that’s fine. I’m not ready to have a quiet life," she revealed. "When the time comes, I will retrieve my eggs and start a family. It just might be a little later in life than I thought."

See this is why you have to take a deep dive into these stories. You can’t just read a headline and say nope, that's not how it works. I get it now.

Before, I went into it as a boring old married man with kids. I should have approached as a nurse/stripper, just trying to have a little fun. There's nothing wrong with having a little fun.

The pursuit of fun has never led anyone astray.

This Week in True Romance:

Couple bullied online for making content with other men

Now to a touching story of two souls connected through, above all else, love. So they're both content creators now. So they like to invite other men into their bedroom.

Is that the sort of behavior that warrants online hate? In 2025, it is. These two came together after the woman, already an adult content creator at the time, bought a puppy off of the man she would soon call her boyfriend.

Neither of them saw this coming. But they went with it. The woman, Gabby Lyons, explained reports the NY Post, "It was a bit of fun. We both didn’t expect to fall for each other as hard as we did."

But a puppy, a handsome man, and an attractive woman coming together was the perfect recipe. Not long after that meeting they were an item.

Lyons and her boyfriend Courtney James' relationship wasn’t without its challenges. She slept with other men for a living. It took some time, but eventually James came around and started joining in.

Now they have rules and boundaries in place to avoid any potential jealousy that might arise. They're taking the necessary steps to ensure the relationship works, but not everyone is happy for them.

After overcoming his insecurities and finally going through with having others join them in the bedroom, it was bullies online that were trying to chip away at the relationship and trust the two had built.

The "next level bullying," as Lyons describes it, comes through in comments calling the two of them "ugly" and "disgusting" and even "low class."

As bad as the bullying online is at times, the worst came from some people Lyons thought were close to her. But she knows what the issue is with the haters. They're people who wish they could do the same thing.

They want to join in but don’t know where to start. The old they hate us cuz they ain't us. That could be part of it. There are others out there, unfortunately, who don’t enjoy others finding love and happiness.

It's sad really.

Wife encouraged an affair after she cheated, and he fell for the new partner

What do you do after you end an affair? Do you bury it deep inside, hope your spouse never finds out, and take it to the grave? Do you confess and end it with your partner too?

What about an affair for an affair approach? The "I cheated so you get to too." That's the path a cheating wife decided to take after ending an affair she was having with a co-worker and confessing it to her husband.

Their 12-year marriage would make it in her mind if he cheated, just as she had done. She never planned for her husband to fall for his new partner, but that’s what happened.

The husband took to Reddit to explain that prior to his wife's affair they had a good marriage and there was nothing that would justify the months-long affair she started with a co-worker of hers. He was far from a bad husband.

After the confession, the two remained in the same house but barely even spoke to one another. He didn’t want a divorce, but he couldn’t see how he would move past the cheating either.

"She kept apologizing and telling me she would do anything to fix our marriage and floated the idea of me sleeping with someone else if it would help," he said.

He eventually realized that he was either going to have to go through with the divorce or work on their marriage. He decided to give the marriage another shot because she had come clean about her affair.

They tried counseling, but it didn’t work. He said, "She begged me to keep going to counseling and again encouraged me to sleep with someone if it would make me feel better."

He thought about it again and this time he took her up on the offer of a free cheating pass. All she wanted was for him to continue going to counseling. Then it happened. He met his partner and things progressed.

"She's pretty incredible. I was only expecting to have a fling with her but it has become a lot more. I feel we are compatible in ways my wife and I never were. She knows about my situation and has been very understanding. She admitted to me recently that she wants more," he added.

"She doesn't just want to be my sex partner. She wants us to be a couple. Part of me feels the same way. I can't deny that I have wondered what life would be like with her. I think we could be very happy together in ways I may no longer be able to be happy with my wife. The idea of a fresh start is very appealing."

His only hang-up is the possibility that he's entering a "grass is greener" scenario. He hasn’t known the woman all that long and his wife is putting in the effort to save their marriage. The bottom line is he isn’t sure what to do.

Does he stay with his wife for the kids and give up a chance at happiness with a woman who never cheated on him or does he stick to the affair for an affair?

This, on the surface, seems very complicated. His wife cheated. She gave him a free pass to cheat to call it even, and he fell for the new partner.

The reality is that this marriage was over the moment his wife cheated, and he didn’t catch her. What is to keep her from getting bored in another few years and start banging another one of her co-workers?

The answer, nothing. This all happened for a reason and that reason was for him to find a new woman, whether that's the affair partner or not. He should string it along for as long as he can, then sprint to the lawyer's office to start the divorce proceedings.

