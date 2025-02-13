True Romance: Terann Hilow Dispenses Valuable Valentine's Day Tips, Wedding Venue Argument Ends Badly & More

Welcome to another fine edition of True Romance. This week's afternoon break, as we count the seconds before Friday arrives, takes place the day before Valentine’s Day.

Don't worry, we hit romance this week from all angles. Including me following through on what I ended last week with, "I'm going to attempt to put some tips together for pulling off an awesome Valentine's Day weekend."

By now you know I'm pretty damn good in the romance department, but that doesn't mean I have all the answers. So, when I wanted to make sure there were some useful Valentine’s Day tips to pass along, I reached out to a friend of OutKick, Instagram legend Terann Hilow.

With Valentine’s Day being one of her favorite holidays, she didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand and provide some useful tips for all of us out there who wait until the last second and aren’t the best at putting together a winning strategy.

We're also going to get through our normal routine of the best in romance. That's right, the Valentine’s Day tips are a bonus and, in all likelihood, the highlight of the week.

We have a wedding venue dispute that ends with a woman being accused of stabbing her boyfriend. That's not the kind of romance you want going down this close to Valentine’s Day.

Then a naked yoga instructor gives us the best nude poses for improved intimacy. From there we take a look at a classic in the world of romance: a couple getting caught performing an "unnatural" act in front of a Wendy's.

Like I said, a full week, and we've got Valentine’s Day tips to top it all off. Let's get started.

A wedding venue dispute ends with a stabbing

Some signs that you're with the wrong one are easier to detect than others. I'd say being stabbed in the neck during an argument qualifies as an acceptable reason to breakup.

I'm willing, however, to have my mind changed. Let's dig into the details and find out if we've got a justifiable knife wound or not.

The argument between a 22-year-old Wisconsin woman and her boyfriend took place, according to FOX6, during a disagreement over "using their house as a wedding venue."

That's as common as the toilet seat back-and-forths that take place in every relationship. Something tells me that they're not equipped to handle turning their house into a wedding venue, but I could be mistaken.

The boyfriend told police from the emergency room that he "had woken up to text messages and screenshots between the defendant and his mother, and this caused an argument."

Things turned physical when he returned home from work early. He says his girlfriend "attacked him without warning" and that he responded by pushing her away and walking into the kitchen.

She followed and grabbed the knife. He then says she attached him and tore his shirt off. He then went into the basement to grab his things. She followed with the knife.

That's when the girlfriend allegedly started swinging the knife at him, eventually striking him in the neck. Her version of events is slightly different.

She says during the shoving that she was hit on her face and nose and that she grabbed the knife to defend herself. She also said that she got a towel for her boyfriend and held pressure on the wound.

At the end of the day, Kailee Brantner was arrested and charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon in a domestic abuse situation.

You might think that after all of this these two would be doomed. Something tells me that they’re going to walk down the aisle at some point.

The best in True Romance:

Remove your clothes and remove barriers with naked yoga

If you're thinking there's nothing romantic about yoga, you're wrong. I'm far from an expert on the subject, but a naked yoga instructor by the name Jannica Klingborg is.

Couples yoga without any clothes on enhances communication, builds trust and improves flexibility. This isn’t going to the bathroom with the door open. There's a real connection here.

"By removing your clothes, you’re removing barriers and this encourages deeper intimacy and trust between couples, fostering a strong emotional bond," the lead instructor at True Naked Yoga said, reports the NY Post.

"The practice can heighten awareness of each other’s bodies and energy, leading to improved intimacy and sexual relations through increased trust and mutual sensitivity," she continued.

"The combination of physical touch, movement and mindfulness can also significantly reduce stress and create a sense of relaxation."

See. There's some effort being put into it here. It's much more than trusting your partner enough to say hey come take a look at this for me.

You're doing stuff. There's physical touch, no clothing, and mindfulness all at play. That's going to lead to some improved intimacy, as the headline of the article promises.

Klingborg isn’t just leaving it for you to figure out either. What kind of naked yoga instructor would she be if she did? Not one I would entrust with improving my intimacy.

She's a pro. She came up with five naked couple positions to try out. They are as follows:

Seated meditation

Seated spinal twist

Seated wide-legged forward fold

Twin trees pose

Child’s pose assist

Since when was there so much involved in enjoying one another's company? If anyone plans to or has tried this out, I want to know how it played out.

The inbox is open, fire away, and you can, of course, remain anonymous sean.joseph@outkick.com.

A couple caught getting it on in front of a Wendy's

Here's a couple that doesn’t need any of what the naked yoga instructor is selling.

They've got zero problems with intimacy. Well, besides the fact that they were caught having sex in front of a Wendy's.

That's evidently frowned upon in the eyes of law enforcement.

As much fun as they have down in Florida, you can’t express your romantic feelings for one another on the ground in broad daylight in front of a fast food restaurant.

I know, I thought we lived in a free country too.

Police say an officer in Clearwater, Florida spotted a 53-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man getting an early start on Valentine’s Day festivities last weekend behind a bus stop.

The bus stop, reports The Smoking Gun, is next to a busy highway and right in front of a Wendy's. That, on paper anyway, sounds like the perfect spot to perform an unnatural and lascivious act.

The officer who witnessed the couple in action disagreed. He arrested them then wrote a descriptive report about what he had seen. They were both hit with charges for the unnatural and lascivious acts.

TSG added that the two have lengthy rap sheets, although they didn’t disclose whether they were repeat offenders of having sex outside.

They each pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges and as of Monday remained locked up in lieu of their $150 and $500 bonds.

The price of romance is never cheap.

Terann Hilow's Valentine's Day tips

Now the moment you've all been waiting for. Instagram legend Terran Hilow, who can be found here, shares her Valentine's Day tips.

Now, if you were planning to make dinner reservations and haven’t done so yet, you're probably out of luck. But don’t worry, Terann has some ideas to save the day.

She hits everything from dinner in, to gifts, and aphrodisiacs. She's got all the bases covered, even if you're a last minute type of guy.

Here are the Valentine’s Day tips:

We’re lucky it’s on a Friday this year, so there’s no guilt for staying up late. But it also means if guys haven’t made dinner reservations already, they may end up in the dog house.

If you’re staying in, keep it romantic with dim lights, lots of candles, heart shaped balloons, heart shaped pizzas, are so cute and delicious, red wine, champagne and strawberries or dark cherries.

If you have a signature dish you can make, yes chef! Something like spicy rigatoni alla vodka (chili pepper is an aphrodisiac). If you’re going the pizza route, add a hot honey sauce drizzle. Honey is also an aphrodisiac.

Musts are a card with a handwritten message, long stem red roses, and more aphrodisiacs: chocolates, chocolate covered strawberries, a mini "I love you" heart shaped cake (they’re all over social media right now).

And you can’t go wrong with a massage oil candle, Kiki de Montparnasse makes an amazing one, and Honey Birdette has a good selection too.

There you have it, tips from an Instagram legend who loves Valentine’s Day right to one of your favorite weekly destinations. If you drop the ball this year, it's on you.

---------

That's all for this week. It was a packed week that touched on many different sides of romance. A special thanks to Terann Hilow - go say hi and give her a follow - maybe she'll be kind enough to stop by and answer some questions for us.

Be sure to follow along on Twittter and feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way.