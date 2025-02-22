Steve Smith Sr. Accused Of Having Affair With Baltimore Ravens Employee

The husband of a Baltimore Ravens employee is alleging that former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. had an affair with his wife.

Tony Martinez took to X on Saturday morning to put Smith Sr., now an employee of NFL Network, on blast. In a post that tagged a variety of people, businesses, and media outlets, including TMZ, ESPN, Antonio Brown, YETI Coolers and others, Martinez wrote:



"My wife works for the Marching Ravens @Ravens She met Steve Smith Sr at work. Steve Smith has been (expletive) my wife. I got receipts, I got a lot more homie."

An edited version of an alleged text exchange between Martinez's wife and Smith, which Martinez shared in his post to X, is below:

Smith, who is married (Angie Smith) with four children, played for the Ravens from 2014 - 2016. Martinez's wife was, and presumably still is, a member of Baltimore's "Marching Ravens," which the team's website describes as: "an organization committed to bringing quality musical entertainment and a "traditional football atmosphere" to all Ravens home games."

After his initial tweet alleging Smith's affair with his wife, Martinez posted a video that appears to be him calling Smith Sr., to confront him. Though it's unclear if Smith is the person Martinez called, a voice that resembles Smith's can be heard replying only, "I'm sorry."

Martinez replied to his own video post by writing:" For those saying divorce her. Yeah No shit. For those saying looks worse on me. I ain’t got nothing to lose."

Steve Smith has not replied on X to any of Martinez's allegations, nor has he commented publicly.

Prior to Smith's three seasons with Baltimore, he played 13 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He's the franchise leader in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He's a three-time All-Pro who was a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the first time in 2025.

OutKick reached out to Smith Sr. for a response to these allegations and, as of the time of publication, we have not heard back.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF