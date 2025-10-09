True Romance: Couple Arrested For Getting It On In Hotel Pool, Cheating Wife Payback & Dating App Disasters

Welcome to the latest edition of True Romance. I have to tell you I'm starting to come around on Nicole Kidman. I thought this whole Keith Urban split was going to have her dip out of the spotlight for a little bit.

Nope, she's not letting that happen. She's been through a high-profile divorce before. Plus, there's a good chance she wanted to get back out there and see what was available in a much younger model than the phony country singer.

Kidman immediately went with a revenge look and got out there and started talking about sex. That's how you deal with a breakup. Let him change all the lyrics he wants to his crappy songs. It's not slowing her down.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

You can’t find new romance if you've got your head down crying about the past. There's no time to waste at 58. Maybe this time she'll find a somewhat normal guy.

If I were her, I'd stay away from the dating apps. There are success stories out there, I'm well aware, but she'd just be spinning her wheels.

And what if she ends up with one of the many disaster stories of dating app experiences gone wrong (more on that later). We don’t want that for her. We want a man in his 30s to sweep her off her feet. A little life imitates art.

We'll have to wait and see how that plays out. What we won't have to wait for is this horny couple who were arrested for getting it on in a hotel pool in view of everyone.

Their story of making everyone who was on vacation at the same time as them uncomfortable is up first this week. Before we get going, go follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

Couple arrested for getting it on in hotel pool

A German couple in their 40s were arrested and accused of having sex in front of everyone in the pool of a four-star hotel in Spain, reports The Sun.

The lovebirds ignored other vacationers, obvious haters of romance, at the Mon Port Hotel & Spa in Port d’Andratx who tried to get them to stop.

The moment of uncontrolled passion took place last August and resulted in the couple's arrest. They were charged with indecent exposure and are set to go on trial.

According to a witness, a British woman who was also staying at the hotel, the alleged incident took place in the hotel pool around 7 pm. They started kissing and didn’t stop there.

The indictment, which was made public recently, claims that the woman removed her bikini, which was then followed by the man pulling his trunks down to his ankles.

They then, ALLEGEDLY, started having "full sex in the water."

The town of Magaluf implemented fines for people taking their clothes off in the street of having sex in public after it became known as a destination for vacationers to get wild.

A town for romance in public, it is no more. If you're banging in a hotel pool and others refuse to allow you to share a moment together, you could be arrested and face fines.

Life sounded a lot more fun and full of romance when people were running wild, taking their clothes off and having sex in the streets. That was apparently before people thought it was a good idea to vacation there with their kids.

Take the kids somewhere else. Let romance fill the air once again in this town.

This Week in True Romance:

Follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

If it's wrong to sleep with your cheating wife's friend, then I don’t want to be right

Life can be hard sometimes. You start overthinking things and asking questions like are you an asshole for sleeping with your soon-to-be ex-wife's friend. A soon-to-be ex-wife that cheated on you.

How you get to a place where you ask such a question given that you're headed for a divorce, and she cheated is beyond me, but here we are. Let's see if we can’t get to the bottom of this, because who knows, maybe I'm missing something.

"My wife cheated on me two months ago with a guy she met while we still were together and working on the relationship. Now almost two months later I texted a woman who has a kid whos in the same class as our kid," he wrote on Reddit.

He met the woman for the first time at his house after his wife invited the woman's kid over to play with their kid. That's when he learned that she was single.

"Now mind you this is ALL I knew about my wifes and her relationship , I did not know that they had been texting each other abit since then," he continued.

"Fast forward I text this woman after two months of our breakup because why not, I thought she looked good and that we could probably just have a good time. After having met her we both developed feelings for each other to which we tried to end it but couldn't."

Could this be? Had they stumbled into something? You bet your ass they had.

The woman goes on to text his soon-to-be ex-wife that she has feelings she can't ignore for him. The ex had moved on with the man she cheated on him with, so no big deal, right? You would think.

That's where he's getting the idea that he could be the asshole, although it doesn’t sound like he believes it at all. He said, "Now she has the balls to say that I'm the asshole? Reddit AITA for "fancying" my soon to be ex-wifes 'friend'?"

Okay, I was right, thankfully. Because I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to live in a world where you're the asshole for sleeping with your cheating ex's friend after you break up.

What are your worst dating app stories/experiences?

The dating apps aren’t always all they're cracked up to be. Yes, there are success stories, I know of at least one. But there are complete disasters that shouldn’t be ignored.

You don’t want to be blindsided by a "relationship NDA" from a woman you met on Tinder. Nobody does. And you absolutely don't want a weirdo stealing your Marlboros or putting on a movie while you're hooking up.

Here are a few bad dating app stories/experiences (if you have one, I want to hear about it):

Are you ready for this one? I matched with my therapist on a dating app and didn't realize until our first date. Needless to say, it was a very awkward session the following week.

Went through a bad breakup, got on eHarmony a few months later, and my first match was… my ex.

Meeting a girl who looks NOTHING like her photos. The photos were her but had filters, make up, good angles. Girls really know how to take selfies, extremely deceiving.

Matched with a girl who looked normal a few years back on Tinder. We set up a date at a coffee shop. She walked in, smiled, and handed me a laminated contract. Said it was a "relationship NDA." Thought she was joking. She wasn’t. I still remember some clauses, that was unbelievable and so weird at the same time. Like "You will not speak to other women unless given written permission" or "Eye contact must be maintained for at least 60% of interactions" She tapped the contract and said something like, "Sign, or I’ll find someone who takes commitment seriously." I left. After that, she texted me saying "Thank you for wasting my time". Probably one of the weirdest encounters in my life.

I matched with this guy and a few minutes later I matched with his friend (accidentally). We get to a point where me and the first guy are talking about meeting up then they both text me to pick which one of them I like better. I picked the first guy, but when we finally met up he showed up with his friend and robbed my pack of Marlboros and took off.

Tinder. She looked nothing like her picture and when it was time to have sex she did nothing she talked about just laid there and i did all the work. Drove 2 hours too

Met with this one girl, after few dates we ended up in bed. In the middle of action she got up, turned on my PC, searched for 50 Shades of Grey on online movies site, played the movie, picked up the scene when Grey is launching of the roof with a private chopper. She said she wanted to climax during this scene.

Matched with a guy who just proceeded to point out I was fat. Guy just matched with everyone just to roast them. bastard

This was a few years ago, I matched with a nice looking guy, he was a veterinarian and we clicked. So we decided to meet up and have a drink, the evening before our date he called and told me his mother was brought to the hospital and if we could change the time of the date, so that he could go see his mother after our date. Ofcourse, this was no problem and we changed the date to the afternoon instead of the evening. He had already told me his mother was sick and kept telling me on how he knew a lot about diseases because he was a vet, already a little odd but what do I know.. So wee met up the next day, had a drink and chatted, it was actually really nice. Then his sister called him and told him he needed to come to the hosital because their mother was not doing well. He asked me if I wanted to come with him to the hospital and I declined, because we are on a first date and I really don't want to be included in such private family business. He kept insisting and even got frustated that I didn't want to go with him to his mother, but I told him no again and again and eventually he dropped it and he left to go to the hospital. Later that night, I texted him to ask him how his mother was doing, but he blocked my number. It was so weird, but I think a dodged a bullet with this guy.

Babysitter shoots her shot with single dad

- Bill in Texas writes:

Sean,

Is it possible for a 45 yo man to have a relationship with/ a younger woman? Sure. But to have her be a babysitter of his children will be a virtual minefield for him. The ex could try to get his visitation cut, or his children will not understand why she is making all that noise in Dad’s bedroom.

Fire her and wait 6 months, then date her if you want

SeanJo

Bill, I appreciate the email, but it's almost as if you didn’t read the whole story. I get the concerns. But as I wrote, and stand by, there are more important things at stake than a babysitter or what the kids or his ex think.

We're talking soulmate. As I wrote, and I meant, "What's the worst that could happen if he doesn’t go out with her?

"I don’t know he could miss out on a chance with something called a soulmate. It could just be me, but I have a soulmate above babysitter on my power rankings list."

RE; Wood

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

Most of us with any imagination or life experience should assume that a 6'5", 240lb. professional athlete might have an appendage that is quite proportional to their unusual physical attributes overall.

Taylor didn't need to write a song to inform us of this great benefit, but as we all know, Taylor likes to overshare with intimate details in her life with the Swifty universe!

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

Well said, Paul. That is how Taylor rolls. I assume she'll get better at writing about her man's manhood over time. We can hope anyway.

We can also hope he returns the favor with a postgame interview where he talks about Taylor in the same fashion. Best of luck to the happy couple.

-------------

That does it for another fantastic week of True Romance. Feel free to reach out, anonymously if you prefer, with your True Romance stories sean.joseph@outkick.com. Don't forget to follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.