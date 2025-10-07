Babysitter Shoots Her Shot With The Single Dad & He Wants To Know What's The Worst Thing That Could Happen

The babysitter made a move and now this dad’s caught between romance and responsibility.

What's a 45-year-old single dad of grade school-age children to do when the 27-year-old babysitter shoots her shot with him? It's not like he saw it coming.

He's been a single dad for about a year and a half and has a regular babysitter who stops by a couple of times a week to help out with the kids. Does he go out with her?

Whether he's busy or clueless, he's only seen her as someone who really likes the kids. Other women have tried to tell him she's flirting, but he hasn’t picked up on it.

Then she asked him out to dinner, and he's now wondering if she's there for more than the kids. He took his story to Reddit for advice.

Because where else would you go if you're having trouble figuring out if it's a bad idea or not to start dating your kids' babysitter?

"I’ve had a couple women in my life tell me she’s flirting with or hitting on me. I, of course, didn’t believe them and said no, she just really likes the kids. She’s been working for me for a bit more than six months," he wrote.

"Well, tonight, she proposed we get dinner on an upcoming weekend when the kids will be with their mom. She wants to take me to a restaurant she has a connection to in [nearby major city] and show me around her old neighborhood."

Dating Your Babysitter: What’s the Worst That Could Happen… Really?

Believe it or not, he's still unsure if this is a date.

He asks if he's interpreting her, obviously shooting her shot with him as a date, before getting to the question he wants answers to.

"This seems like a bad idea but I can’t quite say why," he wrote. "Other than potentially losing a steady sitter, what’s the worst that could happen?"

You know exactly the kinds of responses he received.

The warnings that he was guaranteed to lose his babysitter no matter how their relationship ended up. The "she's only 27" crowd showed up too, as if she was right out of high school.

Those responses are probably technically true. But they don’t take into consideration an even more important question that he's not even asking. What's the worst that could happen if he doesn’t go out with her?

I don’t know he could miss out on a chance with something called a soulmate. It could just be me, but I have a soulmate above babysitter on my power rankings list.