Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Objectifying Him In A Song About His Manhood

Travis Kelce finally reacts to Taylor Swift’s sultry new song “Wood" after his brother Jason brings it up

Taylor Swift is in love, she's horny, and she's releasing songs dedicated to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's manhood. The song, for anyone living under a rock, is called Wood and appears on the singer's new album Life of a Showgirl.

She's talking about curses being lifted with his magic wand. There are references flying around to rock hard and redwood trees and mentions of her thighs being opened up. It's a song you're definitely going to want the whole family listening to.

Taylor's turn toward being a shock artist putting her own horniness on display is a long way from her songs about high school drama or whatever breakup songs that the Swifties have grown to love.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The reviews of this song by fans and whoever else wants to add their two cents is neither here nor there. We need to hear what the man being objectified thinks. The one she claims to love so much and be so locked in on that she can't perform at the Super Bowl.

Leave it to Travis' brother Jason Kelce to bring it up and get his thoughts on being publicly reduced to just his penis. The two discussed it on Wednesday's episode of their New Heights podcast.

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift’s racy new song "Wood" on New Heights podcast

Jason asked him directly, "How do you feel about Wood? Let's ask this, how do you feel about Wood?" to which Travis responded by simply saying, "It's a great song."

That prompted a follow-up from Jason, who wasn’t going to let him off that easy. He asked, "Do you feel… what's the word I'm looking for… do you feel cocky about the song Wood?"

The Chiefs tight end replied, "No. Any song, you know, that she references me in is very… I love that girl, what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in any way…"

His brother made sure to point out that the song wasn’t just any song about him, it was about his "appendage."

Travis wouldn’t admit that and said, "What? I think you’re not understanding the song. No way."

Again, Jason wasn’t going to let the future Mr. Swift off that easy. He mentioned the lyrics about the redwood tree that "Ain't hard to see" in the song, adding that redwood was "a generous word."

"If somebody wrote a song about me," he joked. "It would be like 'Japanese maple / sometimes can see.'"

I think we can all agree that Taylor Swift objectifying the man she loves in this manner is disgusting and wrong, and she should absolutely keep doing it.

It's not her best work, but it's her first attempt at it.

The more she dives in, the better she'll get at it. You didn’t expect her to keep writing songs about crying on her guitar, did you?