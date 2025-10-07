Taylor Swift Tells Jimmy Fallon Real Reason She Won't Do Super Bowl Halftime Show

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show,' the popstar said her reasoning has "nothing to do with Travis." Except it does.

Now we know the real reason Taylor Swift won’t be doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show:

She’s just too locked in on ball.

Obviously.

The 14-time Grammy winner — and fiancée of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in case you haven't heard — appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday and addressed the rumors about why she turned down the NFL’s biggest stage.

"I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field," Swift said. "Like, [professional football] is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous."

Last week, multiple reports circulated that the world's biggest popstar declined the halftime show over disagreements about performance rights and pay. But on Fallon's show, Swift insisted there’s never been an official offer.

"Jay-Z has always been very good to me — our [business] teams are really close," she said. "They sometimes will call and say, ‘How does she feel about…’ [she mumbled Super Bowl]. And that’s not, like, an official offer or a conference-room conversation, more ‘How does she feel about it in general?’"

For context, the NFL partnered with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation several years ago to be its "live music entertainment strategist," giving the rapper's company influence over selecting artists and shaping the show.

But even if Roc Nation had made it official?

"Can you imagine if [Travis] is out there every single week, putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I’m like [she mimics herself in a ditzy voice], ‘I wonder what my choreo should be?'" Taylor said. "'I think we should do two verses of "Shake It Up," into "Blank Space," into "Cruel Summer," that would be great!’"

She continued: "This has nothing to do with Travis. He would love for me to do it. But I’m just too locked in."

OK, fair. Maybe she doesn’t want to show up to her fiancé’s place of work and turn the whole thing into the Taylor Swift Show. I respect that.

But her answer also raises more questions than it clears up. Like, why not just say that up front? And why completely dodge the question about performance rights with a smile, only to later say the call "wasn’t official"?

Sounds like someone might just not want to do it — which, of course, is also totally fine. Still, you’d think the woman releasing an album called The Life of a Showgirl might not be so opposed to the biggest sports show of them all.

In any case, the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show gig has already gone to Bad Bunny, so Swifties will have to wait. Maybe until Travis retires.

Although, with the way the Chiefs' season is going, he might be in Cancun long before the Super Bowl anyway.