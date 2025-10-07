Nicole Kidman Rocks A Revenge Look & Lana Del Rey Brings The Bayou To Paris

Rain, rain, go away…

Seriously, I'm over it. It's been pouring all day here in Middle Tennessee, which can only mean one thing: my dog is wet, muddy and bouncing off the walls with boredom.

Rocky's usual long morning walk was cut significantly short today due to the downpour, and I can't let him roam freely in the yard right now because this will happen:

So he's just being a complete lunatic, pacing back and forth and whining at me to take him somewhere to play. Nevermind the monsoon happening outside or the fact that my employer expects me to get some work done this afternoon.

Just for one day, I want to know what it's like to have the relentless energy of an 18-month-old German Shepherd. The dude never gets tired. It's like if you gave the Energizer Bunny a bump of cocaine.

On Saturday, my husband and I took Rocky for an 11-mile hike and a swim in the lake. He napped for all of 20 minutes afterward and then was ready to go chase rabbits in the yard. (Rocky, that is, not my husband).

He is one majestic MFer, though, look at this guy:

I can't even believe that's not AI.

Speaking of Dogs Taking A Dip…

Let's grasp a couple from the mailbag.

Jeff M. Writes: Liked the pics of Rocky in the pool. Dogs and water are great.

Our catahoula loves swimming in our pond, though it's a farm pond and depending on the time of year, there could be 30-something ducks living around it. Let's just say pee isn't the biggest problem.

Our senior pitbull loved the pond as well, and we thought it was cute as hell watching her swimming out to follow the ducks around. Then one day, went out there and there were 2 dead ducks and a very sad dog. That was 4 years ago, right after we got her, and she never put a paw in the pond again. She went to rainbow bridge a couple weeks ago, but it still makes me smile to picture her tootling around the pond behind the ducks (and honestly, the ducks were going to end up in our freezer anyway, so wasn't the end of the world she got them first).

Michael M. Writes: So the pics of Rocky at the puppy plunge are awesome! And he looks like he had an absolute blast. The one pic of him with the white-ish dog was so touching, because it looked so much like Blizzard, my departed best friend. I still miss him every day.

So about puppy plunges... When we got Blizzy it was Christmas time. He was a rescue and skin and bones; boy did he fill out fast! We have an above-ground pool that was covered; I guess it was January. (Whoever had the idea of having a pool in the middle of the woods was an absolute moron - but it came with the house). I was traveling for work, and the Mrs. lost track of Blizz. While looking around, she heard a lot of splashing but couldn't see why.

Finally, she saw a bulge in the pool cover. When she lifted it up, guess what? There was Blizzy, who had managed to get into the pool under the cover and was trying to climb out. So she had to fish him out of the pool; picking up a 100+ lb dog out of a 4ft deep pool. Somehow she did it, and he went flying over her head and out. And being white, the winter chemicals made him Extra white. I think when I got home he was still glowing in the dark.

Dogs are so amazing. Thanks for posting your Rocky pics; they brought a lot of things back to me.

Nicole Kidman Is Out For Revenge

Nicole Kidman made her first public appearance since news of her split with Keith Urban broke last week — and she looks like a woman who's out to send a message.

And I'm pretty sure the message is: I still look damn good at 58-years-old, and I'm going to make my greasy-haired, guitar-playing husband regret the day he was born.

OK, that might be a bit dramatic.

But Nicole did look incredible at the Chanel runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday — wearing the kind of baggy outfit that a 5-foot-11 Nicole can pull off but would make a short, not famous woman like me look like I raided my dad's closet.

She also showed off new bangs, which is — I'm fairly certain — the official haircut of a woman scorned.

Anyway, good on you Nicole. I hope I look half that good at 58. (I'd like to keep my husband, though.)

By the way, there are conflicting reports on why Nicole and Keith split after 19 years of marriage, but the consensus seems to be that it was Keith's decision. Folks in her camp say he met another woman. Folks in his camp cite Nicole's "bottomless need for sexual attention" as the cause for the divorce.

Which honestly makes no sense to me. Because if your wife has some sort of bottomless sex drive, then just like… have sex with her and not with other women.

What is even the problem?

Now, the Kidman-Urbans don't personally update me on their relationship troubles, so I don't know what actually happened. And I'm not accusing Keith of anything. BUT he did raise some eyebrows during a show last week when he decided to change one of the lyrics about Nicole to reference his guitar player, 25-year-old Maggie Baugh, who was onstage with him.

Again, I'm not accusing Keith or Maggie of anything. She may be completely innocent in all of this. But the optics are… not great.

Maggie is working on her own music career and, yesterday, she posted a cryptic message about an "announcement coming soon." As of Tuesday afternoon, though, we don't know what that announcement will be.

Probably just a Hennessy endorsement.

Lana Del Rey Shows Off Her Gator Boat Husband

In happy couple news, Lana Del Rey rolled up to Paris Fashion Week hand-in-hand with her airboat-driving, alligator-loving husband Jeremy, and the pictures are both heartwarming and a little jarring.

Not to be outdone at the Valentino show, he wore his best denim suit, work boots and baseball cap for the occasion.

From the swamp to Paris Fashion Week — what a plot twist for this guy.

In case you're not up-to-date on your celebrity relationship news (What, do you have a job or a life or something?), Lana is married to a regular guy named Jeremy Dufrene (no relation to the guy who tunneled his way out of Shawshank).

Jeremy is a tour guide at Arthur's Air Boat Tours, a small business located in Des Allemands, La. He spends his days cruising the swamp, scooping up snapping turtles and kissing alligators right on their snoot.

Lana took a tour, fell in love and the rest is history.

Now, here she is, parading him around and asking everyone to validate her life choices.

Well, if you have to ask…

I'm completely kidding. In a world full of celebrities dating other celebrities for publicity and stroking each other's over-inflated egos, I actually think it's cool that Lana married a seemingly regular, nice dude. He probably treats her like a queen and would never cheat on her with his 25-year-old guitar player or complain because she likes sex too much.

In fact, Lana and Jeremy just celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

See? True love isn't dead. It's just out there in the swamp somewhere.

Amanda Has Lazy Friends, Too.

Last Tuesday, I wrote about Sydney Sweeney's outer-space-themed 28th birthday party, where all her rich, hot, celebrity friends showed up dressed like aliens, astronauts and other characters of galactic nature.

I made a comment that I have a hard time getting my friends to wear a costume to a Halloween party — I can't imagine asking everyone to dress in theme for my birthday.

Amanda Writes: Your Sydney Sweeney theme party line about your friends being party poopers made me laugh. Same. And then I saw this. Can you imagine this level of buy-in?

Amber:

No, I cannot.

On second thought, I am going to do a theme party for my next birthday. The theme will be "show up on time and buy me drinks." It's in January. You're all invited.

Stuff I Liked

