Torrie Wilson Gets Tangled In Tinsel & The Christmas Eve Eggnog Match That Helped Make Her A Hall Of Famer

It's Christmas Eve and Torrie Wilson is feeling festive. She had a milestone birthday this year and hasn’t been shy about making sure everyone knows she hasn’t lost a step.

The WWE Hall of Famer has also been more than willing to take a walk down memory lane with her fans. It's been the best of both worlds and makes for quite the content ride.

One day you find yourself back in the 90s, Torrie's in the ring or doing a magazine photo shoot, and you're reminded of a simpler time.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The next day, she's demolishing a gym at 50. This being the week of Christmas, she put it all together. Consider it a gift from the legend herself.

On Tuesday night she was tangled up in tinsel.

Nothing Says Christmas Like Wrestling In Eggnog

On Monday night, Torrie was busy reminiscing about the first-ever WWE "Eggnog Match" back on Christmas Eve 2001. It was a match that took place in a pool filled with eggnog, because, as you know, nothing says Christmas like wrestling in a pool of eggnog.

She took on and defeated fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler. It was one of many electric moments throughout her incredible career.

Torrie Wilson took the opportunity, as she should, to remind people of her status as a wrestling legend. She wrote while sharing a clip from the match, "And people wonder how I got inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame….."

Giving is truly what it's all about. There's no need to tell Torrie that. She gets it.

If she didn't, she wouldn’t have packaged up the tangled in tinsel with a look back at the Eggnog Match the week of Christmas.

Now the last thing you want to do is go around after receiving a gift wondering if it's missing something. But it's hard not to do sometimes. This is one of those times.

Is it time for a rematch of the Eggnog Match between Torrie and Stacy? Some might be asking that very question. Who knows, maybe one day?

Merry Christmas everyone. Here's the entire first and only Eggnog Match between Stacy Keibler and Torrie Wilson.