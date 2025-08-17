Torrie Wilson & Many Of Her Fans Look Back Fondly At The Time She Wore A Rope Bikini Top

What a moment here for WWE legend Torrie Wilson and many of her fans.

They came together this weekend to look back fondly at the time she ditched a string bikini top for one that was made out of rope. Talk about some history worth revisiting.

It's a look that the WWE Diva sported for an FHM magazine shoot in 2006. She and the ropes ended up on the cover that year and the rest is history.

Nobody ends up being called a legend or finds themselves in the Hall of Fame by accident. That includes Torrie Wilson.

It takes a lot of hard work, it takes dedication, and in some cases, knowing when it's the right time to wear ropes as a bikini top. She checks all those boxes.

Torrie Wilson's Fans React to Her Iconic FHM Rope Bikini Cover Shoot

The wrestling and content legend seems to have a knack for always being in the right place at the right time. It's one of her many gifts.

Now, almost 20 years after one of those "right place at the right time" moments, Torrie humbly, the record should reflect, reminisced about the photo shoot.

She was called the most gorgeous WWE superstar by a pop culture account on Twitter and, without acknowledging that, talked about ditching the string bikini for the rope top.

From there, Torrie Wilson's fans took over. They had fond memories of when this photoshoot originally took place.

This brings me back to my teens lol. I saw that picture as a kid and always wondered if the rope was uncomfortable against your skin and nips lol. Still one of my favorite shoots of yours

Wow! I remember that shoot - who could forget?! Wasn't it featured on the cover of the WWE Magazine?

I remember that magazine shoot being advertised like it was just yesterday! I wonder where that rope is now

Damn that's what I'm talking about

Thank you, Tori.

Time flies Torrie. For what Girls are wearing today, those ropes are so decent

You made a very good choice there. Could have used caution tape instead of the rope.

No matter what you killed it always

One of my first crushes as a kid

Look like I'm going g to start practicing my old scouts training, rope 101

Ngl the rope was pretty iconic

Fans of a certain age will never forget the Pizza Hut buffet, Blockbuster, and Torrie Wilson wearing a rope bikini top.