Torrie Wilson Shows Gen Xers That She Hasn't Lost A Step Even After Turning 50, Joe Flacco Memes & QVC Blooper

Plus: Why Joe Flacco in Cincinnati is a positive for fans

Will Flacco in Cincinnati work? Probably not, but at least he can throw it deeper than Jake Browning & Joe didn't decide to re-retire in order to avoid the Bengals

I'm all about the positives this morning.

Joe Flacco seems to be OK with his kids watching him behind the Bengals offensive line. Why? Because it might not be as bad as we thought after all. On Tuesday, I dug into the numbers:

Yes, the line isn't great, but it feels like we've been dealing with a couple of issues: Joe Burrow tries to outwit, outlast, outrun defenses to extend plays and Jake Browning has a weak arm. Is it possible Joe Flacco is the perfect mix of being smart enough to not try to outrun defenses while having a rocket of a right arm? Flacco's problem in Cleveland was that his wide receivers couldn't catch. That's not a problem in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have the 30th hardest remaining schedule in what appears to be the worst division in the NFL. That's a positive.

According to SportTrac, Flacco has earned $184 million in his career. He doesn't need more money from the Bengals to get pummeled. This guy thinks he can get back to the playoffs. He's hungry and that's what the Bengals need.

And for those reasons, there is some hope.

— Chris A. says:

I see that the Bengals have acquired Joe Flacco's stiffening corpse. I guess Kirk Cousins' bum throwing shoulder was too expensive.

I lived through the 'Skins rotten (and former, thank God) ownership and wouldn't wish that on anyone, except Cowboys fans. Hang in there.

Kinsey:

Oh, I'm hanging in there. Look at all those positives I just listed.

Screencaps readers are pumped over Screencaps Jr. finding success at the end of his season

Here's what I wrote in Tuesday Screencaps.

— Scott in Highlands Ranch, CO has been following along:

Congrats on Screencaps Jr. Certainly happy for him, but great to sense your emotional pride as proud cross country parent. And, if you were racing to the finish then you are truly that XC parent and the pic says it all!

For you and the XC parents out there here are a couple of recommended, inspirational books for the kidos. Although several are dated, they remain relevant. Together, The Complete Book of Running, Once a Runner, Again to Carthage, and Born to Run trace the full emotional and physical journey of a runner — from the awakening of the running boom and the discipline of youth, through the obsession and loneliness of peak competition, to the reckoning with age and the rediscovery of pure, joyful motion that first made us run.

The Complete Book of Running — by Jim Fixx (1977)

· Essentially sparked America’s running boom of the late 1970s.

· Blends personal insight, health science and motivational philosophy .

· Framed running not just as exercise but as a path to self-discipline , clarity and longevity —that made endurance running mainstream and meaningful.

· Think Joan Benoit, Steve Prefontain, Bill Rogers and Frak Shorter.

Once a Runner - 1978

Captures the obsessive mindset of a serious athlete — the tunnel vision, discipline, and isolation that come with chasing perfection.

Explores how pain becomes purpose, transforming suffering into a test of identity.

Beloved because it feels authentic; runners see their own struggles and triumphs in Cassidy’s relentless drive.

Again to Carthage (sequel to Once a Runner) - 2007

Examines the mental toll of aging and loss of peak form, and the deep urge to prove there’s still greatness left inside.

Highlights endurance as redemption — not just physical stamina, but emotional resilience.

Runners love it for its honesty about life after competition and the longing to return to the flow state of pure effort.

Born to Run - 2009

Celebrates the joy and freedom of running rather than competition — endurance as something natural and communal.

Questions modern limits, showing that humans are biologically built to endure when they run with purpose and simplicity.

Inspires runners by reconnecting them to the primal, playful side of the sport — running as liberation, not punishment.

Good luck at State to Screencaps Jr. and remember, "Pain is just the weakness leaving the body."

— Eric P. tells me:

The way you described your boys race gave me chills.. no shit.. it brought me back to watching my sons last high school basketball game when he came out and had a career high in points and rebounds 22/14.. He’s a junior in college now, but those days will never go away in my mind..

What the hell is up with the Barbie 2025 Holiday Ken doll?

— Chris in Nashville is fired up:

As the father of a child, we received the Amazon holiday toy catalog this week. Was flipping through the pages for gift ideas and was stunned by what I saw in the Barbie section. This is the 2025 holiday Ken Doll.

https://www.amazon.com/Barbie-JGK55-Doll-5/dp/B0DMWF4LZM/?th=1

What does that look like to you? At best, it's an effeminate man. At worst, it's a butch lesbian.

THIS is the idealized man according to Barbie. This is what Screencaps nation needs to fight against!!! Ken needs to be a man that grills, that mows, be a figure that can protect Barbie. If this is what young girls are being taught to look for in a man we are all in trouble... Had to get this off my chest.

The State of Electricity in the U.S.

— Drew in Katy, TX dumps out some data:

I noted the U.S. electricity price chart in Screencaps today. I would like you to re-run that in comparison to the ‘Henry Hub" Louisiana natural gas price chart below.

This would be considered a "wholesale" price not a household price, but the trends are what is important. Note mainly that the wholesale natural gas prices have stayed within the same range as electrical prices have soared over the same 2014-2025 timeframe.

I know that increasing electrical demand is part of the issue. But doesn’t it boggle your mind that increasing electrical generation with "free wind" and "free sunshine" as power sources correspond with the higher electricity prices that we pay at home ???

Note the second chart showing the growth of green energy in Texas over the same years. Coincidence?

I’ve tracked my total electrical bill divided by KWH used since 2018 and have seen my electrical cost rise from 10.8 cents/kwh in 2018-2019 to 18.1 cents/kwh in 2024-2025.

Are craft breweries around you starting to close?

Last beach day of the year and the Harvest moon

— Jim M. emails:

Yesterday was it. Hung on to summer as long as we could Joe! Lots of people were out playing on Narragansett Bay.

— Aaron A. went out moon hunting:

Sorry I didn't get one last night...

Take care, continue doing stellar work

Kinsey:

Is that snow in the mountains?

Yellowstone in October

— Charles reports in:

Mexican food in Tucson, AZ

— Mike T. and Cindy T. knew this would trigger me into thinking about Mexican food later tonight. Mike T. says this is at El Charro Cafe:

Chimichanga and Enchiladas dried beef and sun dried tomatoes

As good as it gets!

How to get people laughing at the doctor's office in Minnesota

— Kirk B. in Duluth writes:

Got this shirt from my sister since I'm a Packers Fan you wouldn't believe all the compliments from everybody smiling & laughing even at the doctor's office yesterday & today.

######################

And that is it for this Wednesday. We got about a half of a tenth of an inch of rain yesterday. It's not supposed to rain the next 10 days.

When I say we're in a drought, I'm not exaggerating. It's bone dry. The Maumee River, which is rather large, is starting to dry up.

Anyway, let's go get after it.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :