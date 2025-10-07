CBS Sideline Reporter Melanie Collins Vs. The Sideline Reporters Of IG, Front Row Amy Is Back & Tacos!

Plus: Front Row Amy was back on TV last night in Milaukee.

The sun is setting on the cross country season & I couldn't be more proud of Screencaps Jr.

Is he leading? What? Is that really him?

Last night in Fremont, OH along the banks of the Sandusky River, we couldn't believe our eyes when Screencaps Jr., a 7th grader, was leading the league championship open race at the one-mile mark.

He's never led a race. He's always let others go set the pace. Not last night.

Yes, it was an open race, and all the top dogs ran in the JV varsity race, but, still, he was out front when there were multiple 8th grade teammates behind him who can really run.

He passed us with a rather large hill in front of him that had crippled runners at a race earlier this season. He's been talking about that hill for weeks.

We raced over to the finish line figuring the 8th graders would catch Jr. on the hill and he'd fall back just a little bit.

The next time we saw Jr., he was coming out of a woods about a ¼ mile from the finish line. One of his teammates passed as they were coming out of the woods.

Jr.'s fading. He went out too fast. He didn't pace.

With 100 yards to go, he's shoulder to shoulder with a teammate for second place. It's an all-out sprint to the finish line. Jr.'s face is ghostly white as he's using every last bit of energy in his system.

Out of pure will, he stays on his teammate, but finishes 3rd with a time of 12:37:00, which was over 30 seconds faster than he ran this course weeks ago.

If he would've been in the varsity race, his time would've been 16th place.

His effort in this race damn near had me in tears. He knew it was going to be grueling. The most grueling race of the year. Yet he went out and left it all on the course.

That's all we can ask for as parents: Control your effort level.

As for the team, it won the league title. The team won every invitational it entered this season.

Next up: The Ohio junior high state championships. Screencaps Jr. will be there.

TBS must've gotten the memo that it wasn't cool to crop out Front Row Amy in Milwaukee

— TK writes:

Speaking of the Brewer/Cubs, those bastards at TBS cropped out Front Row Amy after the first inning Saturday. She was there, but then I guess the center field camera operator got word to crop his shot. That and their lame ass score bug did the rest. The only thing good about TBS baseball coverage is Brian Anderson (regular Brewers broadcaster) but they shipped him to the Phillies/Dodgers. IMO, he's the best baseball guy out there.

And on a completely different note, isn't it a little depressing to see the once cute new receptionist from "The Office" now being referred to as "Kohl's Mom" in their ads? And yes, she's still cute as a button.

Kinsey:

In 2012, I bought that seat from Front Row Amy ($125) for a random game as part of a project called "Tweet Her Seat" where I put a Playboy model in Amy's seat to cause some chaos on social media.

Those were the fun days on the Internet. You could just throw darts at the wall and some stuff turned out great and some stuff was a dud.

13 years later, here we are and Front Row Amy is still going strong.

Do Americans still sleep on waterbeds?

— Chris A. shares a great waterbed story:

OMG, waterbeds! I had one because an ex-girlfriend had one and I liked it so much that I bought one. When I got married a couple of years later and my wife moved in, she hated the waterbed. Hated it.

One day, the waterbed "mattress" sprung a leak in an upper corner. Odd place for a leak, I thought. Turns out one of our cats decided to catch whatever it was that was moving in the bed when the cat jumped on it and punched a hole in it with one of her claws. At least that's one explanation, The other is that my wife smeared cat food on the waterbed bag and guided the cats toward it. She denies it, of course, but I've always had my suspicions.

Suffice to say, we haven't had one since then.

Kinsey:

Still married?

— Chris A. responds:

Yep, happily, for 32 years. And we have cats, and a foam mattress now! I really don't believe that she smeared cat food on the waterbed, but it did seem unlikely that a cat's claws could go through a top sheet, bottom sheet and mattress pad to get to the bag.



My wife is not the same person as my ex-girlfriend, just to clarify.

Screencaps readers aren't happy with the Dodgers celebrating a Wild Card series win. Meanwhile, they're about to celebrate again when they close out the Phillies

— Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO says:

Wanted your take on the Dodgers champagne celebration over your Reds.

They already did this after wining the division. And these are the defending World Series champions with the 2nd highest payroll in baseball winning a Wild Card series over a team just lucky to be there. It would be like the Chiefs spraying the locker room with champage after beating the Dolphins in the Wild Card round.

Don't know what's more lame, this, or when the Lakers had their champagne celebration after winning....the in-season tournament.

Kinsey:

Let's cut to the chase: It's a bad look.

But, I can't rip on these guys too much because this is just a chance to release testosterone and rage for a half-hour. Chug a few beers. Get loose. Create some content and then go get dinner.

Plus, it's Ohtani.

I'm a fan. He can do whatever he wants when he destroys teams and is the best all-around baseball player in the history of the game.

On the money being thrown at B1G football programs compared to the SEC

— Brad S. says:

Dovetailing off Coach Saban's comments about the Big 10 v. SEC:



Look for another football powerhouse to build in the Big 10 (or 18 or however many teams there are now) - The Fighting Illini. I played football at Illinois and graduated back in the late 1900s, back when it was the Big 2 and the little 8.



The athletic department just got a $100 million donation from an alum. While that's not Phil Knight/Oregon money, it should make a huge difference for our football and basketball programs.

Kinsey:





When a Great American® refuses just to sit on his ass

— Vern in the Pacific Northwest reports in:

Not a bad day for an old man. Off your dead butt and just do it.

Kinsey:

I have to believe Vern, who is in his upper 80s, is getting close to his annual pilgrimage to Arizona to spend the winter golfing and keeping busy. But, first, it's time to stock the freezer.

Vern emails are the best. I picture him having a big day fishing. He gets home and settled in at the kitchen table and he fires off a quick, but loaded email, showing how he just keeps on living a great life.

There are no days off for Vern.

Why don't I have harvest moon photos in the inbox this morning? Were you guys in bed early?

The current whiskey offerings at a Tucson, AZ Costco

— Mike T. and Cindy T. are all over the southwest right now:

Steak 'N Shake is definitely leaning in

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston sent over this one:

################

That's it for this random Tuesday in October. We're going to go out and control our effort levels today. You retirees are going to get after it like Screencaps Jr. and Vern.

Those of us in the working class are going to put our heads down and go get paid. One foot in front of the other. Dominate those sales meetings one meeting at a time.

Have a great day.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :