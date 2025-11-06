Torrie Wilson Shows Gen X Women They Can Still Get Pumped In The Gym At 50, Beaver Moon & NBA Fake Hairline

It sounds like many of you YouTubeTV viewers are like me and will wait to buy Sling day passes or some other service to watch football when the games actually get interesting

It's bad when ESPN gets community noted for trying to game the ratings from Monday Night Football. Like I've been writing this week, the Monday Night simulcasts are about over for the year.

This week, you'll need rabbit ears, or a paper clip in your coax connection, to watch Philly-Green Bay. Then, on November 17, ESPN will give you a dead Cowboys franchise vs. the Raiders. That's also on ABC. Here's the remaining Monday Night Football schedule.

Guys, it's possible to make it all the way to the finish line without caving in, unless you're an SEC fan, and you're in bed with Disney.

Can the Mouse go an entire month without bending a knee to Google?

This might one of the most disturbing emails of the week and it's been a disturbing week of emails with readers ripping the Ts in Idaho

— Jon C. caught me off guard with this one:

How about pics of chicks that actually play sports. Not cheerleaders, not broadcasters, just athletes. At least one day a week.

Kinsey:

Jon, you cannot be serious. Do you see the Campus Cuties tweets that are included in damn near every edition of Screencaps? Pretty much every one of those embeds are athletes. If they're wearing school unis, they're athletes.

I know there's an Instagram model I've been posting who does cooking videos. She's a legit figure skater. Paige Spiranac is an actual golfer who had a short pro career. Torrie Wilson was a professional wrestler. Danica Patrick. Lindsey Vonn still skis. Sophie Cunningham actually plays in the WNBA. Lexie Hull plays in the WNBA.

You owe me an apology, Jon.

Is this the Screencaps Christmas Gift of the Year?

— Can you tell Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green, who works for the gas company, is now in a new tax bracket? Here's his suggestion for the Gift of the Year. He wrote to the text group:

I ask because I know Joe was looking for those gifts…. It’s pricy AF, but will it become a staple in a household that irons often? Looks awesome

Aironox Automatic Ironing Machine

Kinsey:

That's a $400 ironing machine system he's trying to promote. He's out of his damn mind. This is a guy who works in trenches repairing gas lines recommending a $400 ironing system as a must-have Christmas Gift of the Year candidate.

It feels like I'm being trolled right how.

— Joey G. suggests:

My vote for 2025 gift of the year is the Leatherman multi tool. A huge hit and seem to be the gift the guys fight over at the white elephant. Even if a guy has one, it's always nice to have a backup to keep in the garage/car/desk/bathroom or wherever. I personally like the one with the rulers on the side:

Leatherman

Kinsey:

Don't we all have a multi-tool laying around?

Screencaps readers rightfully roast Chris A. for saying he wants more Three Stooges instead of Instagram models

— Lee D., who has been causing his own controversy around here with his Paige Spiranac takes, writes:

Few thoughts springing from Wednesday's "Screencaps:"

* On ESPN's programming philosophy, Phil Mushnick of the New York Post once wrote that a game or "the game" is not the most important thing that ESPN broadcasts. It is the promotion of what's on next. The entire game broadcast on ESPN is nothing more than a 2-3 commercial on what ESPN will air after the game, tomorrow morning or tomorrow night. That is the entire purpose of broadcasting a game, not to broadcast a game but it is a vehicle to promote what's on after the game.



* What animal doesn't want to see hot chicks/Instagram babes (Paige Spiranac digital graffiti doesn't count)? Anyone that doesn't want to see Instagram babes doesn't have a soul.



* Always watch B1G football and always will. Call it boring, bland, whatever. Would rather watch USC-Michigan or Washington-Ohio State or Oregon-Iowa any day over Ole Miss-Vandy or Mississippi State-Missouri. Blech.



* If someone wants to rag on the B1G, why not rag on its basketball? So, so overrated. Grew up in B1G country when the B1G was a monster. That conference, for the better part of this century, has been consistently overrated. Might be the fifth-best conference now. Grew up when the B1G was a beast. Bobby Knight, Jud Heathcote, Lou Henson, Gene Keady. Even Michigan would have a championship-level team from time to time. Periodically, Ohio State would too. Now? The conference is a shell of itself on the hoops court. Big XII/SEC/Big East/ACC are much better than the B1G at hoops.



* Three Stooges. vs. hot chicks. Why can't we have both? This is close to a dead-heat for me, so long as it is Curly-era Stooges. But man, the girls alone are a reason to click on "Screencaps."

A Screencaps reader comes to the defense of the Ts & wants to see more hypothetical questions asked on Screencaps to create deeper conversations

— Coop checks in:

I wanted to say great job as usual on today's Screencaps. I don't enjoy anyone being bashed that is a faithful contributor, especially the T's as they gave me hope for travel locations after the daughter heads off to college. I've been around since 2020 so a long time reader and even have one of Clay's DBAP shirts with the GI Joe logo.

One suggestion I would have is ‘What do you think will happen’ segments with business, culture, etc.

One major change for someone in the midwest is Southwest Airlines is now going to assign seating and charge all kinds of fees (the really hot Riley brought on my question). What will Screencaps readers do? Will they go with Southwest's new policy, switch to AA, boycott, or does Southwest go all in on IG models as flight attendants?

Sort of like ScreenCaps recommends ...

Kinsey:

I'm going to sit this one out since I mostly fly Delta out of the Detroit hub unless the rates are completely ridiculous and then I'll have the family slum it on Frontier, which wasn't nearly as bad this year as it has been.

Doorless shitter stalls at sporting events and corn

— Chris B. from Johnson City fired off this one:

The stories about troughs and stalls without doors brought back memories and had me laughing. I think my first trough was at a Browns or Indians game with my dad and grandpa. Had to tippy toe to reach.



I thought you guys might like this story. Our high school bathrooms didn’t have doors on the stalls; neither did the field house. One unfortunate day I felt the pinch at the end of school. The plan was to high tail it to the locker room before practice and be finished before most people got down there. Before I could finish, my buddy walked past and started laughing at me. He immediately whipped it out and peed on the toilet paper in each stall. I don’t remember how I cleaned up. We’ve been friends for 40 years. He texted me about his kids on Sunday. Boys will be boys.



On a different note, we’re still doing hard things. I grow a little garden each year. It’s mostly peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, etc. I also try to do something fun to engage the kids. We’ve grown ghost chilis and Carolina reapers a couple times. This year I decided to grow popcorn and pop it ourselves. My dad sent some seed from Amish country and we planted it in the spring-only two 10 ft rows. We had a lot of rain and it did well. We picked it on Labor Day weekend and let it dry for a while. After we handed out candy on Halloween, I made a fire and we popped it over the Solo Stove. It was cool.

More stories about ‘Destination Dumps’

— Mark I. remembers:

Garrett's comment a couple days about the "best destination bathrooms on campus" in reference to the stadium trough pissers got my attention.

At the University of Arizona in the early 90s, the call of nature could be deeply unpleasant depending on where you were, the library being hands down the worst. But there was a glorious oasis, in the Douglass Building, built in 1904.

It was palatial Classical Revival architecture, with spacious marble bathrooms in the basement, and an assurance of privacy, since the building housed the Women’s Studies program at the time.

I never had a class there, and the students in that program scared me, but I stumbled on it accidentally during a close call, and after that, I would make special trips when warranted. Pics are of the Building in 1911 and today.

— Jim T. in San Diego knows where a good trough is located:

We still have a trough at my Moose Lodge out here - about 10 feet long, with Jane Fonda face targets stuck on it throughout.

First trough I ever saw / pissed in was at Baujan Field at the University of Dayton in the late 1960s. Can't remember who we were playing, but it was COLD. So cold the hot cocoa didn't last nearly long enough. My dad took me to the men's room at halftime, and I guess I was a bit shocked to find out that it was unheated. I can still remember seeing the steam coming out of the trough ...

As far as all these SEC fans writing in bragging about their conference - it's kind of sad, no? Are they trying to convince us, or themselves? Look, growing up, I hated Ohio State - as did many Daytonians, because Ohio State refused to play the Flyers in basketball, not wanting to lose to the small Catholic school. Except that UD was generally better than OSU in the 1960s and '70s. It was only moving to Cali after high school that slowly turned me into a Buckeye fan as an ex-pat on the left coast.

But SEC fans should remember the old adage: If you were as good as you think you are, we'd already know and you wouldn't have to keep telling us.

The argument that the SEC has more ranked teams than any other conference is such a circular argument full of confirmation bias: We know that the media buys into the SEC mythology, and so SEC teams that wouldn't be in the Top 40 if they played in the Big 12, ACC or Big 10 are somehow in the Top 10? And then they brag about how they're playing ranked teams.

Sigh ...

Yes, the Big 10 now has sunbelt schools in SoCal (utterly ridiculous, imho), but let's see an SEC team go on the road in late October or November and play in Wisconsin, Minnesota or Iowa. At night.

Those SEC guys don't know what cold really is ...

Do we have enough readers in Katy, TX to do a meet-up with Brett?

— Brett asks:

Hey Joe, Brett from Katy, Texas which is a suburb of Houston. Just reaching out to pitch an idea/suggestion to have Screen Caps readers meet up in person on a monthly or quarterly basis to drink a beer or two, eat at a local BBQ place etc. I would share to Screen Caps facebook but I do not have an account. Thoughts?

Kinsey:

There's a loose group of readers in the PHX region that meet Same in Johnson City, TN I've done a Birmingham, AL meet-up and met several great readers in that part of the country We did a meet up in Augusta, GA ahead of the 2024 Masters And I've also met a bunch of you at the 2024 Two-Club Invitational in SE Michigan

Katy is in suburban Houston. Do you want to meet up with Travel Ball Hardo Chris B? What about Raccoon ‘Sheriff’ John? There are a bunch of hardcore Houston readers.

Do any of you want to meet Brett?

Screencaps is great, but…here's a suggestion

— Alan in SC has a suggestion:

Screencaps is great because of what it is, balanced. It has everything, mowing stripes, cross country running, vacation pics, golf stories, Hooters girls, funny videos, sunsets, meat cooking, and on and on. Please don't ever change that, always stick to the belief that if there is something that is not your thing, then just scroll down, there is no need to bitch about it.

Sometimes I am not into the stories, so I scroll a little farther down and boom, I am in Spain with the T's (which I love and those bama folks can pound rock because the T's are great!). Don't like that scroll a little more and boom Emily Elizabeth, don't like that there are funny posts a little farther down. It's what makes this great. Never change the formula..it just works.

I love that you will post content from any of your readers, it makes us all feel part of the community.

Here is my suggestion.....More clips of golf girls hitting drivers....and I mean the ones with good swings.

Boom content improved.....If you are not adding to the community, you don't understand the community.

Is this Dick Vitale video on the Internet? Help a Screencaps reader

— Eric P. emails:

I have tried many times to find a Dick Vitale video of him addressing a basketball camp/group of kids after Len Bias died years ago. It was THE most emotional video I have ever seen and this day, I would pay to watch it again. If you by chance have the resources to find it . I strongly recommend it..and as a dad, I know you would as well..



Rate This Goal®

Screencaps reader wants to see a music video per day

— JD in Wichita suggests:

Per your recent request, it would be cool if you could include a music video on a daily basis. Could be anything suggested to you and that you dig. Be all over the board with it.

What I don’t know is if you can get rights to show something like that. But it would be cool. MTV is sadly dead, so adding a daily music video would provide a happy fix and might turn folks on to tunes they hadn’t heard before.

Check these guys out with Steve Vai guesting on the song. These youngsters prove there are still some very talented, actual musicians out there.

That is it this morning. The emails are really cranking this week. There's a great mix of people ripping me, people ripping the Ts, people ripping the OutKick developers whom I have never met, and people sending in Christmas gift ideas.

Let's get after it.

