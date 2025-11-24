Tony Romo Officially Ruins An NFL Sunday, MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Back On Patrol & Cocky Shedeur Is HERE

Here we GO! The big week. The first of many big weeks over the next month or so. Our first real "holiday week" since Labor Day. Thanksgiving. The big one. The official start of the holiday season, even though society started it a month ago.

We grind today, tomorrow and Wednesday. After that? We stuff the bird, stuff some PTO down our employer's throat, and have ourselves a big five-day weekend.

I won't, of course, because I'm pumping out Nightcaps Thursday. Somehow, though, it'll hit differently as I'm writing it from my back patio while I fry the snot out of a turkey. Can't wait. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps — the one where Tony Romo starts the week by acting extra insufferable … for an extra 10 minutes! We got OVERTIME ROMO yesterday. What a mess.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, Anna Paulina Luna is back to patrolling the streets, Kay Adams absolutely dominates a caramel apple, and JordOn Hudson is on an incredible heater right now.

UNC might've lost to Duke, but our girl is setting the table for a massive offseason. Cannot wait.

Grab you something light and airy as we prepare ourselves for a big week on the stomach, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Tony Romo was a slobbering mess yesterday

Look, I don't really care about that call. It probably wasn't a flag, but it also could've been a flag. It's ticky-tack. But that's not the point of that video.

The glazing Tony Romo did for nearly four hours yesterday afternoon over the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes was just insane. No, you dummy. That was 1000000% NOT the worst call you have seen all year. I'd wager to say that wasn't even the worst call of that game.

There have been, and I'm not kidding here, 25 worse calls than that. I saw about four of them last weekend.

But you could hear it in Tony's voice. He was just deflated that the Chiefs, and Mahomes, were on the brink of 5-6. He couldn't hide it all day. I'm pretty sure he announced that "Playoff Mahomes" was taking over about 14 times over the final 15 minutes yesterday.

And at the end, when the Chiefs won, he let out his obligatory "they said the Chiefs were dead, Jim!" line. He was just giddy. It was disgusting. The whole game was a slobberfest from Romo whenever Patrick Mahomes touched the ball.

I know I do this a lot. I've been on the Romo beat here for years now. But I've raised my standards. I think I've only gone after Tony once this year. He has to be REALLY bad for me to engage at this point.

Yesterday was maybe the worst he's ever been when it comes to the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. It was insufferable. I know I use that word a lot, probably too much, but it fits here. He was honestly insufferable.

And buddy, if you think I'm biased … he was literally trending ALL DAY LONG:

What a weekend of #content!

I mean, I could go on and on. Most of the really good stuff I can't even share here, because I assume this class will at some point end up on the Fox News homepage, and they're a little stricter over there.

And this isn't even an anti-Chiefs post. I actually like the Chiefs more now that they've run into some adversity. They're taking the Patriots arc, if you can't tell.

Great for a few years, a down year or two (by their standards), and then they come back out of nowhere to remind everyone they're still good, but this time they're a little older, a little wiser, and more likeable.

This is purely an anti-Romo post. He used to be so great. Now, he's just an automatic mute button. The worst.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a LOADED weekend. Speaking of announcers …

Anna Paulina, JordOn & Shedeur!

Just a loaded weekend. America is rolling right now. Momentum is through the roof. Let's keep it up for the next three days and then take a well-earned breather.

Couple thoughts …

1. Kay Adams. What a run.

2. Good to see NFL WAG Gia Duddy getting in on racing!

3. Incredible tweet from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Give that intern whatever he/she wants. Blank check.

4. Romo and Brady are going in opposite directions, and that's not just me being a biased Fox guy. OK, maybe it is a little. But still.

5. Glad Sydney Thomas enjoyed Shedeur's debut!

Speaking of … let's rapid-fire this bad boy into a big Monday night. Shedeur, we feeling humble after a big win?!

Whoaaaaaaaaa Nellie! You know what they say about Browns QBs, right? They usually always pan out! I'm sure Kelly Holcomb said something similar after his first win.

Look, I thought Shedeur was actually decent yesterday. Lord knows he was better than we thought he'd be. That deep throw he made in the second quarter, on the run, was elite. My quarterback ain't making that throw. It would've landed at the 30.

But this is the stuff that annoys folks, right? I get it. He's a Sanders kid, and it comes with the territory. But my God. You're just BEGGING for this clip to come back and bite you in the ass.

The Browns, by the way, get the 49ers this week. We'll see.

Next? BRUTAL loss for Bill Belichick and UNC on Saturday, but if you think that's gonna stop JordOn Hudson from shitposting on Instagram, you got another thing coming, pal:

Incredible. First off, the fake field goal was beautiful. God, I love a good fake field goal. You rarely ever see them, but when they're pulled off, it's a thing of beauty. That was intoxicating.

More importantly, I cannot WAIT for the JordOn Hudson vs. Pablo Torre court battle. I hope she obliterates that loser. We're #TeamJordOn around here, and will be in her corner the whole time. Just tell us where, and where!

OK, that's it for today. Electric start to the week. Let's finish strong by going on a night patrol with MAGA Bikini Congresswoman, Anna Paulina Luna.

See you Wednesday.

