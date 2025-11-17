MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Triggers Libs In Tactical Gear, DeSantis With Ole Miss Cheerleaders & Fire The Refs!

Also, Sydney Sweeney knows exactly what you animals google.

Two full weeks of November down, two to go. We're at the halfway point of the month. Two weeks ago, we were still hanging on to Halloween. Now? We're full steam ahead into Christmas.

You can try and fight it – and I have – but it's a lost cause. Thanksgiving will do it's best to stand in the way, but it'll be a useless endeavor.

The holiday season is here. Slowly but surely, all your local FM stations are transitioning to Christmas radio. Every other commercial is Jingle Bells. I'm pretty sure Freeform (the old ABC Family) has already started their ‘Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas,’ which is essentially just an excuse to show Christmas movies two weeks earlier than usual.

We're here, boys and girls. Lean into it. Don't fight it. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Anna Paulina Luna cleans up the streets in tactical gear like the PATRIOT she is.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, Ron DeSantis (America's Governor) making his pitch to Lane Kiffin, Sydney Sweeney knows what you ANIMALS are Googling, and yesterday was another embarrassing morning (and afternoon, and night) for NFL referees. They're just so bad.

So unbelievably bad. Blow it all up and start over. Please.

Grab you a breadmaker and get to work for National Homemade Bread Day – throw it OUT and get you some Wonder Bread like an AMERICAN – and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

The refs are insufferable this season

I've been waiting all season to break this one out, and today, unfortunately, seems like as good a time as any.

The refs this year, both in college and the NFL, have been just horrible. Frankly, ‘horrible’ isn't a strong enough word. I watched a lot of football this weekend, mainly because my new back patio is now covered and ready to roll, and every single game was worse than the last.

This non-call from the Lane Kiffin Bowl Saturday night was the worst non-PI call I've seen since the infamous NFC championship game no-call:

I'm not even being a Gators homer here. I stopped really caring about the Gators years ago. Pretty much when they fired Dan Mullen. But my God. I couldn't believe what I was watching. Pathetic.

Things somehow got worse yesterday morning in Spain, where my Dolphins – we're almost in the ‘in the hunt’ graphic! – got called for maybe the worst PI I've ever seen.

What world am I living in here?

Incredible. Look, the Dolphins don't need any help losing football games. They're plenty good at it on their own. That was ridiculous.

PS: shoutout to Spain for sitting through 15 extra minutes of Dolphins-Redskins football yesterday! If I were Madrid, I would never invite the NFL back again.

And, if all that STILL wasn't enough from the weekend, the dummies in the striped shirts bookended yesterday's stellar showing with as piss-poor a call as you'll ever see in a big-time spot:

What a weekend of #content!

My God. It's just pathetic. It's all so pathetic. I've bitched about refs and umps for years now in this class, and weekends like the one we just sat through don't help. I don't know what the solution is, but if I'm Goodell, I strip the whole thing down this offseason and start from scratch.

Again, I don't know what that entails, but I'd like someone who makes more money than me (that's most of you) to figure it the hell out so I can enjoy my fall Saturdays and Sundays.

Good? Good! #Content time!

Anna Paulina, DeSantis & Sydney's onto us!

Another solid weekend! T-Day is in T-minus 10 days. Jenny and Tricia are ready. How about you?

Couple thoughts …

1. Sam Darnold throwing four picks yesterday when I bet the Seahawks to score over 2.5 touchdowns pretty much sums up my gambling career.

2. I know Joe had the viral Georgia fan in Screencaps, but she deserves a spot in this one, too. I can't help it that he gets the 9 a.m. slot.

3. Michelle Obama blaming white people for everything, and somehow correlating it to why black people can't swim is, quite possibly, the most wildly racist rant you'll NEVER read about on the internet for obvious reasons.

4. This Josina Anderson … speaking of race-baiting, her Twitter timeline during Shedeur's disastrous debut last night was a sight to behold:

The bullshit this one spews is truly impressive. We're gonna have to dive into her a little further as the fall wears on. She seems like a content machine. Incredible.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Monday class into a big Monday night. First up? Hotty Toddy Gosh Almighty!

Whew. Looks like our governor is ON THE CASE. He's all in on Lane Kiffin. There is a ton of smoke right now about Lane coming to Florida. I still don't buy it. I've done #LaneWatch for three years now. He always stays at Ole Miss.

But, if I'm Ole Miss … when do y'all start getting annoyed by all of this? Lane ain't helping, either. The constant subtweets and retweets and quote tweets and mystery. It's exhausting. It's gotta annoy the shit out of Oxford people, right?

There's a contract extension reportedly on the table. Clearly, he hasn't taken it yet, and there's a reason for that.

If I'm Ole Miss, I tell him he's gotta go ahead and make a decision so we can all move on with our lives. And by the way, I STILL say he stays – and that's coming from a Florida fan!

Next? From one Florida politician to another!

Anyone else triggered by APL in a swimsuit? Me neither! Thanks for cleaning up our streets, Anna! While the Dems sat inside with their masks on and stunk the place up, you were out there in the trenches fighting the bad guys.

Choose your fighter, America.

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week. Head over to Incognito mode and google Sydney Sweeney to end the day!

See you Wednesday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You feel bad for Shedeur? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.