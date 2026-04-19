Tom Cruise Is Reportedly Going To Make An Insane Amount Of Money For Top Gun 3

This week, we got word that Top Gun 3 is coming our way, and now it's being reported that Tom Cruise is going to make an insane amount of money to pretend to fly a fighter jet.

Top Gun: Maverick came out in 2022 and was not only critically acclaimed, but it also made a ton of money and has even been credited with helping theaters survive post-COVID.

So, when something works that well in Hollywood, you know they're going to circle back around to it. Which is fine by me. I'll watch a couple of hours of kickass fighter jet shots. Hopefully, they get Joseph Konsinski to direct. Between Top Gun: Maverick and F1, he is the undisputed king of directing movies about stuff that's fast.

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But, of course, you need Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the fold, which means recruiting Tom Cruise to reprise the role.

Now, I don't think Cruise would take much convincing, but according to Daily Mail, he could net £100 million ($135,240,000) to appear in the film and serve as a producer.

That's because, for the previous film, he received £18 million (just under $25 million) but also received 8% of the film's profits.

Well, thanks to the previous film grossing over a billion dollars worldwide, that meant that Cruise got a cool £75 million ($101,430,000).

Is there any reason to believe the same thing won't happen with Top Gun 3?

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"The profit share is generous, because David Ellison, who now owns Paramount, produced Maverick via his company Skydance, and believes Tom is worth every cent," an unnamed Paramount exec said, per Daily Mail. "He is confident this film will earn over a billion dollars."

I mean, for that kind of money, yeah, it sounds like he's worth it.

Plus, he does all his own stunts, so you don't have to pay a stunt double.