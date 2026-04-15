How Did I Not See The Footage Of George Lucas Crashing In A Celebrity Pro/Am Race Until Now?!

IndyCar is headed to Southern California this weekend for the Grand Prix of Long Beach, one of the series' marquee street races.

It's a great weekend that also sees the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar series hitting the track, but unfortunately, one of the coolest things about Long Beach has been MIA for years, and that's the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race, which was retired back in 2016.

Now, I thought I knew a lot about that race. Alfonso Ribiero is a monster behind the wheel and won a bunch of times, Adam Carolla won the race as a celebrity and as a pro driver, and actor-turned-NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz won the race in 2004.

But how did I not know until just now that George Lucas had an absolutely massive crash when he competed in the race back in 2007?

I'm a big George Lucas guy, and by that I mean I like George Lucas, the guy.

I like that he sold Star Wars for a bazillion dollars and still rolls around in the same flannel shirts while Disney ruins his creation.

The man just does what he wants, however he wants to do it. I respect the hell out of that.

I also like that he's into racing, and you can spot him in the back of F1 garages on occasion.

So, given his interest in racing — I mean, he did invent podracing — it's no surprise that Lucas would be down to do some real racing.

On Tuesday, the SPEED on FOX account (which you should check out if you're a motorsports fan) posted a clip of Lucas' race, and it's just plain wild.



Alright, we need to unpack that…

First of all, look at the bodywork hanging off Lucas' Scion TC (remember Scion?!). The man races hard, and you know how I know that?

Because, even with a car as damaged as that, he still decided to try and be the last of the late brakers by just totally bombing into the corner like that car didn't even have brakes.

Which, again, given the damage, maybe it didn't at that point.

Then he goes into the tires hard, and takes a hefty front impact from another driver, and, better yet, gives them the "What the f--k?!" hands.

George Lucas is the man. Let's see JJ Abrams do that!

This race needs to come back. I mean, just think of the content that we'd get out of one of the Real Housewives of Schenectady trading paint with one of the Baha Men, or whatever.

It would be gold, Jerry.