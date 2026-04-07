Frankie Muniz Slaps 'Malcolm In The Middle' Paint Scheme On Bristol Ride

When I was a kid, my final hurrah before I went back to the drudgery of school was to plop in front of the TV on Sunday night to watch Fox's lineup, which included stuff like The Simpsons, King of the Hill, and Malcolm in the Middle.

I was a company guy long before I was an actual company guy.

Oddly enough, all of those shows are still currently around in some form or another, with Malcolm in the Middle returning for a short revival on Hulu this Friday, called Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair.

And, what better way to promote that than by having the show's star, Frankie Muniz, hop in a truck with the show and cast — including himself — plastered all over it for Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol.

…You're right, there is no better way.

So, as part of the reboot's marketing budget, they're using Muniz's day job, driving the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Team Reaume to get the word out.

"On Friday, April 10th, the Malcolm in the Middle family explodes back onto Hulu on Disney+ with Life’s Still Unfair... and the same day, I’m strapping in and driving the Malcolm in the Middle truck at Bristol Motor Speedway!" Muniz wrote.

I'm thinking back as long as I've been a fan of motorsports, and I can't remember a time that a driver used a paint scheme to promote their own show.

Maybe it happened as a one-off with a celebrity who moonlights as a driver. But there has certainly never been a full-time driver — who had to shoot this reboot around his racing schedule — who has done it.

Pretty cool.

Muniz isn't the only one returning for the four-episode reboot. Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek are back as parents Hal and Lois. Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield will also be back as Malcolm's older brothers, Francis and Reese.

Notably absent is Erik Per Sullivan, who played the show's breakout character, Dewey, in the original. He has been replaced by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.