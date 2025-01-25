Frankie Muniz Says 'Malcolm In The Middle' Revival Will Shoot Around His Race Schedule

Late last year, it was announced that DIsney+ had plans to release a revival of one of the best sitcoms of the early aughts, Malcolm in the Middle.

Remember that show? When it premiered, Bryan Cranston was just a fun character actor who played Tim Sacksky on King of Queens and Tim Whatley on Seinfeld. Up until that point, the poor guy was being typecast as Tim.

Then he played Hal on Malcolm in the Middle, went on to play Walter White on Breaking Bad, and then became one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Well, he's coming back for the revival, as is his TV wife, Jane Kaczmarek, and of course, Frankie Muniz, who played the titular Malcolm.

But there's a bit of a scheduling issue the revival will have to work around, and that's Muniz's full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule.

Muniz will drive the NO. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing all season long, which means that production of the show could be tricky.

He told Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass that the production will accommodate for his day job.

"We have been talking about doing like a reboot — a reunion show of Malcolm — I think for over 10 years now; before all the reboots started coming back," Muniz said before adding that the show's original creator is on board for the reboot.

Muniz said shooting will get underway in April, which will mean he'll have a pretty insane schedule for a little bit.

"They're working around my NASCAR schedule," he said. "They told me I'm the first person they've ever had to work around a schedule [with] because normally an actor is just committed to the acting, but obviously I was a racecar driver before they greenlit the show."

He went on to say that the show will shoot Sunday through Thursday with Muniz himself getting Thursdays off to fly to his next race.

It'll be a busy month as the series has three races in April with visits to Darlington, Bristol, and Talladega.