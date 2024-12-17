Malcolm In The Middle Reboot Gets The Green Light

Millennials and Gen Zers are freaking out after actor and race car driver (yes, seriously) Frankie Muniz is returning for a limited episode run of the hit series Malcolm in the Middle.

And if that wasn't enough - he's bringing his on-screen dad Bryan Cranston and the rest of the original cast with him.

EVERYBODY LOVED MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE

"Malcolm in the Middle" will debut on Disney+ for a four-episode series, 25 years after the hit sitcom first debuted on FOX.

The four-part series will revolve around Malcolm's parents, Hal and Lois (played by Cranston and the returning Jane Kaczmarek) demanding that their son comes back home for their 40th wedding anniversary party. Series creator Linwood Boomer will also be returning.

Anyone who is reading this that either grew up or had kids growing up in the early 2000s knows just how much Malcolm was a weekly must-watch show. The dark humor comedy launched Frankie Muniz's acting career while also showing the diverse acting ability of Cranston, who could go from lovable father to lovable father and meth cook just two years later in Breaking Bad.

MALCOLM WON 7 EMMY AWARDS

The show was also one of the last sitcoms to have a popular theme song that also became a radio hit, with They Might Be Giants' "Boss of Me" absolutely ripping the catchy chorus that would immediately bring fans back to the early Malcolm days.

Based on social media's positive reactions already, you can be sure that people are going to lose their minds when they hear the first words "Yes, no, maybe…" of the Malcolm theme song sometime next year when the show is released.

As for Muniz, it's a great play for him as well, because he is able to bring even more attention to his racing career, which is something he has been very passionate about. Muniz will race full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series next year.

