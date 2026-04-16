The Internet Reacts To The Trailer For 'Meet The Parents' Sequel 'Focker-In-Law'

At least we still have the first one...

There was a time in the '90s and early aughts when rom-coms were practically carrying the Hollywood box office the way any warmed-over Marvel movie does now, and one of the stars of that era was, without question, Ben Stiller.

Along Came Polly is one of the best movies of that era, as is There's Something About Mary, but the top dog might be Meet The Parents.

It's a fantastic movie from top to bottom, even if it committed the sin of making Robert De Niro think he was good at comedy (although he is, ironically, awesome in The King of Comedy).

READ: STUMBLIN', BUMBLIN' ROBERT DE NIRO HUMILIATES HIMSELF WHILE READING SCRIPT AT NO KINGS PROTEST

I love Meet The Parents, but I wish they had stopped there …

Meet The Fockers is fine if it's on cable, while Little Fockers just straight up stinks.

I thought we had reached the end of Focker puns, and there would be no more films, but I was mistaken.

Focker-In-Law is coming our way, and the trailer has officially dropped.

…Welp.

That's a movie trailer.

As I said, Meet The Parents is one of my favorite movies, and I quote it regularly.

But this… it looks very un-good.

I guess the idea is that one of the Fockers kids has a new lady friend in his life, and everyone likes her except Greg, which means it would be the same kind of deal as the first movie, but in reverse… and less funny.

READ: HOW DID I NOT SEE THE FOOTAGE OF GEORGE LUCAS CRASHING IN A CELEBRITY PRO/AM RACE UNTIL NOW?!

I mean, I don't know if this is true or not, but didn't that trailer feel like it probably contained every single moment in the movie that might get a laugh?

Well, it may not be for me, but surely the good-natured folks on the internet will be excited about it…

But the joke is on those of us who think this looks like a cinematic Jinxy Cat turd in the toilet, because it will make a lot of money.

Why? Because people like this exist (or are bots):

Well, thankfully, we still have Meet The Parents and can go watch that.