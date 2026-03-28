Stumblin', Bumblin' Robert De Niro Humiliates Himself While Reading Script At No Kings Protest

Saturday was a No Kings protest — yes, another one — and that meant that every left-wing celebrity looking to score brownie points had to show their face, including Robert De Niro.

You know his face. He makes the same one in every movie.

I'm fascinated by Robert De Niro and his hatred of President Donald Trump, because while "Bob" may have always been a lefty, I think his disdain for Trump stems from something personal.

I mean, think about it. They were both cruising around New York City in the ‘80s and ’90s and had to run in some of the same circles.

I think at some point, Trump may have big-timed De Niro or even just taken his favorite table at a restaurant (maybe that's why he started NoBu, so he'd never lose a table again).

So, that's my theory as to why De Niro felt like he had to go out and support No Kings — despite the US being on an almost 250-year-long king-less streak — and boy… did it go poorly.

Uh… hasn't that guy made a pretty good living reading words that other people wrote for him?

That was downright Rupert Pupkin-esque.

I mean, if you're going to go out and protest a king — of course, you couldn't do that in a country that actually had a king, but let's pretend — can't you just speak from the heart?

READ: ROB SCHNEIDER GOT A TALKING TO ABOUT TRUMP FROM TDS POSTER CHILD ROBERT DE NIRO AT SNL ANNIVERSARY

Also, we're getting close to the point where you can tell someone that Robert De Niro is one of the greatest actors of all time, and they just won't believe you.

Seriously. Go tell a 20-year-old that. They'll be like, "That guy who hates Trump from ‘Little Fockers’ and ‘Dirty Grandpa’ is a good actor?!" And then you'll have to concede that they might have a point. But at least he was a great actor.

This happened to Marlon Brando, too, but that was just because he got fat. Not because he came down with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

It's a shame, but TDS can suck the talent out of someone like the Monstars from "Space Jam."