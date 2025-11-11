Rob Schneider Got A Talking To About Trump From TDS Poster Child Robert De Niro At SNL Anniversary

At least De Niro is as politically nutty off camera as he is in interviews...

It's no secret that Rob Schneider has become one of the most prominent conservative voices in Hollywood over the last few years, and he recently recounted a run-in he had with one of the poster children of Trump Derangement Syndrome, actor Robert De Niro.

Schneider was giving a speech at a Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley (that's brave), and he told a story about a run-in he had with the legendary actor at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary show.

Now, it's no secret that De Niro is one of the greatest actors of all time. He's played so many iconic characters over the years. Travis Bickle, Rupert Pupkin, Max Cady, and even Jack Byrne in Meet the Parents (not the sequels, though) to rattle off a few of my personal favorites.

However, between crappy movies and political nuttiness, I think he's on the verge of playing his way out of the GOAT conversation, if he hasn't already.

But, to his credit (I guess), De Niro is apparently as nutty when there aren't any cameras.

Schneider talked about being onstage at the show when someone bumped into him, which kicked off a human Newton's cradle that knocked him straight into De Niro.

The comedian — who did a solid De Niro impression; it's all in the face — said the actor laid into him for his politics.

"Schneider!" De Niro said. "How could you support that schmuck?! Trump is a schmuck. How do you support that?"

Now, this is, of course, Rob Schneider's recollection of the encounter… but that sounds about right.

Even wilder, according to Schneider's re-telling, the two didn't even know each other before this.

"All I could think was, ‘Robert De Niro knows who I am!’" he said.

The comedian said it all ended when he told the actor, "I love you," a sentiment he encouraged those in attendance to give to those who disagree with them.

Even the protesters were waiting outside that very event.

"The people outside; you've got to love them," he said. "And I love them. I love them; I wish them the best."

It's a good message, even if it might be a little tough to love a legendary actor who turns and berates you about politics, even though you've never met.