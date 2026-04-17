New 'Top Gun' Movie Is Officially A Go, And There's A Genius Plot That Must Happen

Tom Cruise is returning to play Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a third "Top Gun" movie.

Another "Top Gun" movie is officially in development.

The "Top Gun" franchise is one of the most recognizable franchises in entertainment. The first film with Tom Cruise came out in 1986 and shot the popular actor to superstardom.

The second film – "Top Gun: Maverick" – was released in May 2022, and earned north of $1.5 billion at the global box office.

"Maverick" was seen as the film that brought theaters back to life after COVID devastated the industry. Now, everyone is gearing up to run it back.

New "Top Gun" film in development.

Paramount film co-head Josh Greenstein announced Thursday at CinemaCon that the third film is "officially in development with a script well underway, reuniting Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet reported that no director is known at this time. Plot details are also unknown to the public at this time.

Seeing as how the plot details aren't known, I'm going to flex my creative skills a little bit. "Top Gun" is famous for never revealing the nation that's the enemy, but it also isn't that hard to figure out.

The original was clearly the Soviet Union or a Soviet-aligned nation due to the fact the enemy was flying a fictional version of an MiG.

The enemy in "Top Gun: Maverick" was so obviously Iran (a bit ironic, right?) that it's almost comical it wasn't openly stated.

The films play on current events, and that means the enemy in "Top Gun 3" needs to be China making a run on Taiwan.

Imagine dogfights over the Taiwan Strait. It would be absolutely epic. China, of course, will ban the film just like "Maverick," but I couldn't care less. Let the commies cry over it. I won't lose one second of sleep.

Let's see some Chinese Chengdu J-20s get blasted out of the sky.

What plot ideas do you have for "Top Gun 3"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.