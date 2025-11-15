Tom Brady Hit By Pokémon Card Thief, Apple’s Dumbest Thing Ever, And The McRib Is Back (Again)

All the news you need to know from the week that was

It’s Saturday, which means that it’s time to get up to speed on some of the biggest headlines from the past week with a little help from The Punch-Up.

And what a week it was…

We had Apple inventing the dumbest thing they’ve ever come up with, Tom Brady was on the receiving end of a Pokémon card heist, and the McRib made its triumphant return to the Golden Arches… again.

So, let’s not waste any more time and dig right on in!

A Canadian Premier League soccer match was played in a blizzard. Viewers were universally shocked and amazed by this; who knew there was a Canadian Premier League?!

President Trump was booed while swearing in troops at last weekend’s Commanders–Lions game. In that defense, all Commanders fans know how to do these days is boo.

Jameis Winston sang a song from the musical Hamilton at his press conference ahead of his start this weekend. When asked why, Winston said he'd do whatever keeps him from having to talk about playing for the Giants.

Russia’s first AI robot fell over just seconds after making its debut. Maybe if the Russians spent more time on this and less on teaching bears to ride unicycles, this wouldn’t be an issue.

The New England Patriots took on the New York Jets on Thursday night, wearing special uniforms that read "We are all Patriots" inside the collar. The Jets also had a message inside their collar, only it read, "Sorry you all have to see this."

Someone stole $10K worth of baseball and Pokémon cards from Tom Brady’s New York City trading card store. Police are on the lookout for a suspect in a black hoodie, black shorts, and — more than likely — a virgin.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.