Some Monster Stole $10K Worth Of Baseball And Pokémon Cards From Tom Brady's Store

The trading card market is on fire these days, specifically sports and Pokémon cards. This has made them a target for thieves, something Tom Brady's card shop now knows all too well.

According to The New York Post, a man wearing a Yankees hat entered CardVault by Tom Brady and tried to purchase some cards at the register.

At first, the card was declined. However, the alleged thief — who is still on the run — messed around with the card reader, and somehow convinced the store employee that the payment had gone through.

He then simply walked out with $9,710 worth of baseball and Pokémon cards.

This is disgusting… the crime is bad too.

I'm just hung up on how much Pokémon cards are selling for.

I had a big binder of those things, and at some point, I think they either wound up at an auction or got sold at a garage sale.

Smash cut to a couple of years later, and people are retiring with Pokémon, and others are risking time in the ol' Gray Bar Hotel to get their hands on them.

I mean, I don't think I had anything good enough to buy a house or a minor league hockey team with. But there was probably a Snorlax or a Blastoise in there, worth enough to buy my wife and me a nice night out or a weekend getaway.

I guess this just explains why the NFL legend and Fox broadcaster wanted in on the card biz.

Shrewd business decision.

Anyway, the incident occurred on October 20, but it wasn't until Thursday that the NYPD released images of the suspect. He is described as having a "medium" complexion and was wearing a black hoodie and black shorts with white sneakers and socks. The suspect was also carrying some kind of tote bag with a cartoon on it.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)/