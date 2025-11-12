Jameis Winston Heard He Might Start For The New York Giants And Started Singing

Win or lose, Jameis Winston will be pure cinema.

Famous Jameis Winston is back in the spotlight and singing Hamilton after he was named the Giants' backup.

The 31-year-old QB overtook Russell Wilson in the Giants' depth chart, and with Jaxson Dart expected to be out with an injury this week, NFL fans are preparing to witness Jameis in a starting role again.

To celebrate the news, Jameis Winston broke into show tunes and belted out a bit of Hamilton in front of the New York Giants media on Wednesday, turning the session into a Broadway audition.

The guy has a passion for football on full display that could make even the Giants watchable this weekend against Green Bay.

WATCH:

Winston should deliver on the touchdowns and the theater.

"I was just grateful. Just grateful that I had this amazing opportunity," Winston shared on Wednesday.

"I’m so happy and grateful I get to be the starting quarterback for the New York Giants this week."

Winston is best known for his interceptions, but he’s also a big-play threat who rallies NFL teammates no matter the franchise.

If he did it for the Browns, the Giants should brace for showtime with Jameis.

The Giants previously slotted Russell Wilson as QB2 behind Dart, but after he fumbled a 10-point lead when Dart exited Week 10's game, fans began calling for Famous Jameis to take over.

Dart is slated to miss Week 11 with a concussion.

Leading up to this moment, Winston stayed loyal to the Giants during trade buzz and is finally getting his shot this weekend as a starter.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was fired this week, with former Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka taking over.

Now, Kafka is expected to be cautious about Jaxson Dart’s return, which clears the path for Winston this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

With not much left to play for, the Giants could start Winston moving forward and give their rookie added time on the sidelines.

Win or lose, it’ll be fireworks watching Winston’s circus brand of football.

