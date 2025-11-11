Giants HC Search: From The ‘Obvious Pick’ To A ‘Disaster Waiting To Happen’

The Giants can't afford another misfire at coach.

With every chance to start anew, the New York Giants have consistently made wrong choices.

The G-Men may be in dire straits after firing head coach Brian Daboll, but their situation with a budding QB and additional great talents on both sides of the ball should have coaching prospects knocking on GM Joe Schoen’s door, assuming he’s still allowed in the building much longer.

Even in a seemingly upside-down situation, the Giants are already stressing out their fans on social media with their rumored ‘top choices’ to be their next head coach.

Names like Lou Anarumo, Antonio Pierce, the great Bill Belichick and Mike Kafka are making New York Giants fans lose their minds.

Football’s QB whisperer — and if she’s reading this, she can DM me her playbook anytime — Kay Adams said on Bussin' with the Boys that Lou Anarumo, the Colts defensive coordinator and ex-Bengals DC, could be a solid fit for the Giants, assuming they keep interim HC Mike Kafka to run the offense.

The Case Against A Defensive Guy

Giants fans have spit out the Ana-rumor, hoping they instead land an offense-first head coach or coordinator, which didn’t exactly pan out under Daboll.

Should the Giants roll the dice on another star OC like Seattle’s Klint Kubiak? Another portion of Giants fans are saying no, hoping they land a veteran HC to overhaul a franchise stuck in its old ways.

With that in mind, Bill Belichick — UNC's nightmare coach and Patriots legend — has been floated as a contender, which sounds like oil and water when mixing Belichick with the Giants.

Mike Tomlin, the veteran Steelers HC, may be due for a new start, which makes a handoff from Pittsburgh to New York plausible, given the franchise's longstanding ties between respective ownership groups, the Rooneys and the Maras … and Kate and Rooney Mara!

With a buffet of options before them, the Giants are tasked with making the right decision, assuredly by the new guard of the NFL, which is to get a guy worth shaping your franchise QB.

The Obvious Pick

Jaxson Dart, the Giants' 2025 first-round QB, built rapport with Brian Daboll and is connected to Mike Kafka, their OC-turned-interim HC, which stirs support for the Giants to possibly pick an internal guy like Kafka as their new HC.

It's happened plenty when an interim coach gains enough steam and becomes the full-time coach. Antonio Pierce, the ex-Raiders coach, got his start in that fashion and is famously a Super Bowl winner with the Giants.

Even as a beloved linebacker, Mara is wiser to keep Pierce away from the role with a 15-yard pole.

For what it's worth, the Giants have an obvious pick for HC, with immense potential for burnout.

Mike McCarthy, the former Packers and Cowboys HC, has been a prime early candidate for the Giants' HC role, capable of overhauling offenses to suit any player, which in his case has worked for Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela