Played in Blizzard, Canadian Premier League Soccer Final Was Wildly Aesthetic

Atlético Ottawa and Calvary fought for the title in a foot of snow

I wouldn’t blame you for not knowing that the Canadian Premier League had its championship game on Sunday.

American football is superior anyway, so I bet you’ve been dedicating your attention to that — as you should.

But indulge me for a second — just take a look at the insane scenes out of Ottawa.

In perhaps the least surprising weather update ever, it’s snowing in Canada — a lot. Atlético Ottawa and Cavalry played through nearly a foot of snow at TD Place.

Looks like a Bears game at Soldier Field in the dead of winter.

The snow got so bad that even the goalies were out there shoveling just so everyone could see where the box was.

The grounds crew helped by breaking out leaf blowers.

That ref wearing shorts is an absolute psychopath, and I'm here for it.

Side note: That ball has to feel like a rock. No way that feels good for anyone.

One player even had snow frozen into his dreadlocks.

Cavalry struck first early in the second half, but David Rodríguez wasted no time leveling the score.

In the 40th minute, Rodríguez found a rebound and bicycle kicked it into the top corner.

This angle does the moment justice — not just the goal, but the pure chaos and beauty of soccer in a snowstorm.

Canadian soccer players are built differently, it's about time soccer players show some toughness. English Premier League stars would never play in these conditions.

Eventually, the snow got so bad that play was halted for roughly 30 minutes and the field had to be cleared. And in the second frame of extra time, Rodríguez scored the game-winner for Ottawa to bring home the club's first ever title.

What a scene, what a game. Snow soccer is evidently pretty fun.