Star Comedian Destroys Tim Walz With Savage Rant: WATCH

Tim Dillon cooked Tim Walz with a rant for the ages.

Dillon continues to be one of the funniest men on the planet, and unlike many people in entertainment, he has zero problem attacking politicians.

Comedy should be edgy and nothing should be off-limits. That's the nature of the beast, and that includes torching politicians on both ends of the spectrum.

Tim Dillon brutally roasts Tim Walz

Unfortunately for the VP candidate for the Democrats, Dillon had some thoughts he wanted to share and they're going viral.

The star comedian said the following, in part, on the latest episode of his podcast released Saturday:

"So, this frozen abominable snowman, Tim Walz, and I would respect him if he said, 'We burned down Minneapolis, and if we lose, we'll burn down America.' I would respect that if he went out and said, 'You're damn right we had riots and January 6th is going to look like a kid's birthday party compared to what we'll do. We will burn it all down.' So, they get funnel cake dad. Funnel cake dad is the folksy history teacher with no money that the Democratic party thinks this guy should be President because he's completely broke. He's like a character of Jed Bartlett from The West Wing. He lives in The Land of 10,000 Lakes, and the Democratic party likes he because he's kind of keeping it together up there. You know, because the people in that area are prone to riot as they did...He called in the National Guard [in 2020], but he waited a day. He let everybody get it out of their system before he called in the National Guard. A lot of these riots, you know, things that he and his wife expressed some level, they kind of enjoyed these things."

Dillon also torched Walz for not having any idea how to handle the riots that happened after the death of George Floyd, expressed confusion at how Walz seemingly has no money and touched on allegations of stolen valor.

It's one of the better Dillon rants over the past few months. You can watch him absolutely rolling and cooking Walz starting around 15:45, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We need as much comedy as possible in this country, and it's great to see Dillon has been on fire lately. The man has been on a grade-A run since the Trump assassination.

He went after the Secret Service, ripped Vice President Kamala Harris, torched the Olympics and even unloaded on Las Vegas. That's all been in just the past few weeks.

With a Netflix special on the way ahead of the election in November, all signs point to him continuing to be ruthless, and I'm here for it. Feed me the jokes.

Never change, Tim! Keep throwing hit and being fearless when so many won't be. Let me know what you thought of his rant at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.