Famous Comedian Unleashes Hilarious Las Vegas Rant: VIDEO

Comedian Tim Dillon was on a heater with his latest podcast episode.

The popular comedian is known for never holding back, and if he gets his sights set on a target, odds are high whatever he says is going to be hilarious.

His newest target? Las Vegas and the Sphere.

Dillon found himself discussing the Sphere and the state of Las Vegas on the latest episode of his popular podcast, and the entire rant is awesome.

For those of you who don't know, the Sphere is a massive venue in Sin City that has quickly become one of the most popular entertainment spots in the city.

Dillon doesn't seem overly impressed by the venue or the quality of the average Vegas guest these days.

As someone who loves Las Vegas, I can admit that rant is awesome. I'm not even sure his general thoughts about Vegas are wrong.

You do see a bunch of people who are seemingly being herded around with no idea what they're doing. As the quality of the average Vegas visitor declined? Honestly, it does seem there's been a bit of a rise with shady individuals since COVID. It's hard to explain. You almost have to see it to understand.

As for the Sphere, I've heard enough about it to last me a lifetime. I'm sure it's neat to see a concert there, but people who go there act like it's a life-changing experience. It's a concert venue. Is it a cool one? I'm sure it is. Is it the greatest venue ever made? I've never been, but I somehow find it hard to believe you walk in one person and leave another.

No matter what, it's great to see Dillon continue to drop hilarious rants. He's truly one of the best guys in comedy, and the world needs as much humor as possible.