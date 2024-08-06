Famous Comedian Rips Kamala Harris With Hilarious Rant: WATCH

Tim Dillon took a flamethrower to Kamala Harris on the latest episode of his podcast.

Dillon is one of the funniest men on the planet, and it was only a matter of time before he set his sights on the current VP and Democrat nominee for POTUS.

Just like anyone else who ends up being a target for Dillon's comedy, he didn't hold back at all. He roasted Harris for seemingly knowing nothing, being part of a "Game of Thrones" style overthrow of Biden at the top of the ticket, and seemingly having a new accent during a rally in Georgia.

Fire up the video below starting around 26:00, and make sure to hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tim Dillon roasts Kamala Harris.

This is what the world needs more of. We need as much comedy as we can get. The job of a great comedian isn't just to make people laugh.

It's to talk about topics that some might find offensive and uncomfortable and do it in a way that is incredibly entertaining. Nothing should be off-limits.

Many in the media don't seem interested in holding Harris' feet to the fire. Why hasn't she done a press conference? Why hasn't she sat down for some tough interviews? Why does a comedian have to be seemingly the only person interested in pressing Kamala Harris on anything?

It's a sad sign of the times when a comedian is tougher on Kamala Harris than the press, but to Dillon's credit, he continues to be hilarious. I almost spit my coffee out when he started comparing her ascension to the top of the ticket to "Game of Thrones."

Let's hope more and more comedians produce some fire content during the election season. Never apologize for mocking politicians. There's no group of people in America who deserve it more. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.