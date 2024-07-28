Famous Comedian Unleashes Hilarious Anti-Olympics Rant: LISTEN

Tim Dillon isn't a fan of the Olympics, and he made that crystal clear with a new rant.

Dillon is one of the funniest men on the planet, and is currently a top three comedian in the game. His rants are always a must-listen to when he decides to cut it loose.

He's edgy, pushes the limits and isn't afraid to target anything or anyone.

His new target is the Olympics.

Tim Dillon crushes the Olympics with incredible rant

Dillon unleashed a rant for the ages in a new podcast episode released Saturday, and he made it clear he doesn't care one bit about the Olympics. Not even a little bit.

He also targeted politics being injected into the games, and floated an idea for how people in Gaza might be able to participate. Let me be clear that this isn't for people easily triggered or have no sense of humor.

You can watch his truly hilarious rant starting around 46:30, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That, folks, is what comedy should be. The man was talking about settling scores and blood feuds in the Olympics while also talking about people addicted to drugs.

Edgy, hilarious and unapologetic. That's comedy at its finest. I lost it when he talked about how a few bombs going off might just have to be the cost of spicing things up.

This also isn't the first time Tim Dillon has gone after the Olympics. He had a rant a couple years ago crushing the sob stories you hear during the games, and it's every bit as funny as this one.

If you haven't already heard it, you can fire it up below. Don't drink anything during it because you're going to end up spitting it out.

Props to Tim Dillon for continuing to be hilarious. Let's hope more people follow his lead. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.