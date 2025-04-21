CNN Brutally Crushed In Ruthless Fashion By Famous Comedian: WATCH

Tim Dillon took a flamethrower to CNN during his interview with Joe Rogan.

The famous comedian appeared in an episode of Rogan's "The Joe Rogan Experience" released over Easter weekend.

The edgy comedian is currently making the rounds on podcasts and news networks to promote his new Netflix special. I saw it, and can't recommend it enough if you love comedy.

Tim Dillon carves up CNN during appearance with Joe Rogan.

CNN also recently interviewed Dillon about podcasting and politics, and it doesn't sound like he was overly impressed by what happened. In fact, the interview might have provided him with some new opportunities to trash corporate media.

Dillon said the following in part when roasting CNN's interview with him and their outlook on the current climate:

"So, I'm sitting there and [the CNN interviewer] sits down and she's like, 'Are there any left-wing comedians? And I named 10 of them that are all in arenas, because their whole thing now is podcasters are the most powerful people in the world. And she goes, 'Do you think your friends are the new establishment?' I said, 'Well there are 22 intelligence agencies, an entire legacy media, there's lots of Ivy League schools, there's this, there's that. Do I think Theo Von is the new establishment? No, I don't think so. I think you ran a really unpopular candidate. I don't think Americans like child sex changes and I don't think they want an open border, and I think if you co-opted some of those issues you would have won.' They said to me at CNN, ‘We’re editing the interview.' I said, 'Put the hour out.' I sat there for an hour and we had a nice conversation. But you know we talked for one hour and I was like, 'Put it out.' I'm like, 'I understand if you can't put it out.' And then she goes like this, 'I can't believe you'd show up. People said they can't come on here because Joe Rogan would get mad at them.' I said, 'That's absolutely ridiculous.' I said, 'He doesn't care. He would never care.'"

Rogan noted during the interview that CNN seems to be under the perception that they're "at war," which he totally rejected.

This isn't the first time Dillon has attacked the media and Democrats over the idiotic idea podcasters are the reason why President Donald Trump won the election.

He previously torched Democrats for hiding from appearing on podcasts. Rogan also called out Kamala Harris and her campaign for avoiding his podcast and making demands.

Rogan did sit down with Trump during the election. An interview with the former VP never materialized.

Also, can we all just sit back and laugh that the new spin/way to shift blame is to claim podcasters platformed Trump and that's why he's President. It's a ridiculous argument.

Do we really think Theo Von and Tim Dillon are the reason the American public voted to return Trump to office? They're both hilarious, but that's an insane argument. I'm not sure many boomers in swing states have ever heard of either.

Of course, let's not let facts get in the way of a good angle being pushed. Finally, definitely check out the moment below between Rogan and Dillon. Another golden moment.

