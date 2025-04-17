Famous Comedian Nukes Weak Democrats For 100% Justified Reason: WATCH

Tim Dillon didn't hold back when calling out weak Democrats for hiding.

Dillon is one of the biggest names in comedy, and he's hosted some major political names on his podcast. Two of the biggest are Vice President JD Vance and RFK Jr.

President Donald Trump used a podcast-heavy campaign strategy during the 2024 election in order to appeal to younger voters. Meanwhile, former VP Kamala Harris and Tim Walz mostly hid from the media.

What appearances Kamala made were softballs. Look no further than her "Call Her Daddy" interview for proof of that fact. It's a stark contrast to Trump and Vance doing just about any podcast that would have them.

Tim Dillon crushes weak Democrats.

Dillon is known for never holding back, and he certainly didn't when slamming Democrats for refusing to engage with popular podcasts.

"[JD] Vance came on our show. We immediately emailed Tim Walz, and went, ‘Hey, the Vice President reached out to come on. Do you want to come on?’ No response. I just reached out to Bernie Sanders, who I agree with a lot of what he says. I said, ‘Would you want to come on the show? I'll fly to you’ They don't want to come on. Gavin Newsom doesn't want to come on. They don't want to come on. So the reality is it's a little tiring to keep getting blamed when you offer…Then they go, well, let's say it’s a hostile environment for Democrats on these shows. Putin? President Xi? You're not going to go to Theo Von? That's crazy. That's insane," Dillon said during a podcast with Tom Papa.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dillon nailed it. Joe Rogan invited Trump for a three-hour uncensored conversation that was viewed and streamed by millions of people. He's now back in the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris couldn't seem to be bothered to appear on Rogan's podcast and allegedly kept making demands.

Refusing to go on the biggest podcast in the world during a presidential campaign is certainly a very bizarre choice.

I guess she now has plenty of time to reflect on that choice from the couch in her home.

If you can't face down the likes of Rogan, Dillon and Theo Von, then how the hell are you going to face down the enemies of America? It's a fair question that should be asked over and over again. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.