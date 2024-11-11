Joe Rogan Says Kamala Harris Had Concerning Question About Potential Podcast Appearance: WATCH

Joe Rogan says Vice President Kamala Harris' camp wanted to know if a potential interview would be edited.

Harris lost the election to President-elect Donald Trump in blowout fashion last week, and it certainly feels like a new dawn has arrived in America.

The meltdowns are nothing short of glorious. I'm certainly enjoying them, and the fact you're reading OutKick tells me you likely are too.

Joe Rogan reveals more Kamala Harris demands for podcast that never happened

One of the biggest talking points prior to Election Day was whether Harris would appear on Joe Rogan's podcast like Trump did. It ultimately never happened, and Rogan previously said two big reasons why were the VP wanted him to go to her and he'd only have about an hour.

Well, it turns out those weren't the only demands. The world's most popular podcaster revealed there were "restrictions" on topics and her people wanted to know if it'd be edited.

"I literally said, because there were a few restrictions of things they didn't want to talk about, I said, 'I don't give a f*ck. Get her in here. Whatever you want to talk about.' And they wanted to know if I edit. There's not going to be any editing. There's no editing. We're not going to edit," Rogan said during a post-election podcast with Theo Von.

Von then confirmed that Kamala Harris and her people also wanted to know from him if there would be editing if she appeared on his show.

You can watch Rogan explain the whole situation below starting around 2:35, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This really is a tough look for the sitting Vice President. Trump sat down with Rogan for a three-hour interview and Vice President-elect JD Vance also sat down for a very lengthy interview.

There was no editing in either. They sat down with Rogan and just got after it. That's what a great podcast is supposed to be. It's supposed to be a conversation that just unfolds over time.

The fact Kamala Harris' team wanted to know if it might be edited plays into what Jon Favreau said about not trusting Democrats to speak in a free flowing setting with Rogan.

We'll never know if Harris appearing on Rogan's podcast would have made any difference, and that's something she'll have to think about for a long time. As for Trump, he'll return to the White House in a little more than two months. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.