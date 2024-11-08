Former Obama Aide Makes Concerning Claim About Democrats And Joe Rogan's Podcast

A former aide to Barack Obama seems to think Democrats wouldn't do well on Joe Rogan.

Rogan's "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast became a major talking point during the presidential campaign. President-elect Donald Trump sat down for a three-hour interview, Vice President-elect JD Vance also sat with Rogan for a lengthy interview but Kamala Harris never reached an agreement to appear on the show.

The popular podcast claims she wanted him to come to her and would only give him an hour. Obviously, Rogan had no interest in doing that.

Obama speechwriter hints Democrats can't do well speaking with Joe Rogan.

Now, former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau seemed to heavily imply that the overwhelming majority of Democrats wouldn't do well in a free-flowing setting like Rogan's.

"I think it’s also a matter of like what Democrats say and how they say it, and I think it’s telling that we could probably list on two hands the number of Democratic politicians that we’d feel comfortable sending on Joe Rogan. One hand? I was being generous. Donald Trump, he got through all those podcasts, he was the best version of Donald Trump for sure," Favreau said on "Pod Save America," according to The Daily Caller. You can watch his full comments in the video linked here.

Credit where credit is due. It's not hard to criticize the other side, but many people refuse to criticize their own side.

Favreau's point is pretty simple. Democrats have a message, they stick to it and when things just get casual, they might not be able to roll with the punches.

Say whatever you want about former President Obama, but he knew how to do very well with the media. I'd argue he was the exception and not the rule.

Look at Vice President Kamala Harris. She was horrible whenever she went off script, and that's probably one of the many reasons why she wasn't eager to reach a deal to appear on Rogan's show.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump had no problem doing many podcasts and seemed to have a fun time doing it. The strategy worked because he blew Harris out on Election Day and will be the next President. Do you agree with Favreau's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.