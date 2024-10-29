Joe Rogan Says Kamala Harris Has Two Big Demands To Appear On Podcast

Joe Rogan claims Kamala Harris has some demands to appear on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Former President and current Republican nominee Donald Trump appeared on the most popular podcast in the world last week, and the interview has more than 37 million views since Friday night.

Appearing on Rogan's podcast is a great way to reach a massive audience, and the Democrat nominee for POTUS is currently in discussions to appear.

However, she has some demands.

Joe Rogan updates fans on potential interview with Joe Rogan

Rogan is famous for shooting his interviews in his Austin, Texas, studio and for the interviews lasting several hours. Harris is allegedly requesting a complete change.

"Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen," Rogan tweeted Monday night amid the speculation she want to get on his show.

I hate to break it to any Kamala Harris supporters or campaign advisors who might be reading this, but there is zero chance Rogan is agreeing to travel to Harris for a one-hour interview.

Why would he? Rogan holds all the cards here. Harris wants access to Rogan's audience. She wants to speak to his unprecedented podcast following. It's the same following JD Vance will film an interview for Wednesday.

Rogan has no need to bend the knee to Harris. Trump went to Austin for a three hour interview, Vance is doing the same but Kamala is demanding the interview happen on her terms.

It's a sign that the people around her have no idea what Joe Rogan does or what he's about. Her choices are shockingly simple. Go to Austin and do it like Trump, or there won't be an interview. Those are her choices, and it looks like she's leaning towards the latter.

Credit to Rogan for holding the line and running the podcast the way he wants to. After all, it's his podcast. It's 100% his call, and it sounds like he's made it.