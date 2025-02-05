Joe Rogan Exposes Huge Kamala Harris Hoax: 'Just Not True'

Joe Rogan didn't hold back when accusing the Kamala Harris campaign of lying about a potential podcast appearance.

There was nonstop chatter about the former VP possibly appearing on Rogan's podcast during the 2024 campaign.

President Donald Trump sat down for several hours with Rogan prior to the election, and many headlines came out of the interview.

Harris didn't and is now watching Trump run the country from her couch.

Joe Rogan slams the idea he wasn't willing to interview Kamala Harris.

Well, the issue is back in the news after the book "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House" claims it was "a frustrating experience" for Kamala's people to get her on, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The book claims her October 25th campaign stop in Houston was done to get her on Rogan, but he later pulled out due it being a "personal day." It was also the same day he interviewed Trump.

Well, Rogan is coming out swinging, and he didn't hold back at all when addressing the allegations. He had one point to make:

It's all complete BS.

"Nobody committed to doing it. This is really important because they keep pretending I lied or I did this or that. They never committed to doing it. We have all the receipts by the way. I have a whole list of conversations that took place. They never said she was going to do it. This whole I idea that we f*cked her over and that we f*cked her over for Trump, incorrect. Just not true," Rogan explained while clearly very fired up.

You can watch Rogan's entire explanation below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Rogan took to X Tuesday night saying the clip above "is what actually happened with Kamala not coming on the podcast."

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Would Kamala appearing on the podcast have made a huge difference? Probably not, if we're all being honest with each other. Her campaign was very poorly run. She was hidden for the first large chunk of it, and then it was a media disaster once she started talking.

Her grand plan was to appear on "Call Her Daddy" - a podcast the average swing voter in Wisconsin has almost certainly never heard of.

Meanwhile, Trump was doing media with a tempo that resembled Army Rangers smashing targets. He was constantly in the news and on podcasts.

One is President. The other isn't. I'm not sure it's that difficult to dissect.

What do you think of the situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.