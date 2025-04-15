Comedian Releases Must-Watch Offensive Comedy Special Woke Losers Will Hate | REVIEW

Tim Dillon hit another home run with his latest comedy special.

Dillon is one of the most popular comedians on the planet for one simple reason:

The man has no filter.

He will make fun of absolutely anything, and he's a great example of what comedy is supposed to be. Nothing should be off-limits, say offensive jokes and don't give the wokes a single inch.

That's the mindset that has made him a star, and his new special is a masterclass.

Tim Dillon releases new comedy special.

Dillon's new Netflix special - "Tim Dillon: I'm Your Mother" - premiered Tuesday on the streaming giant, and as you'd expect, it's every bit as offensive and hilarious as his other comedy routines.

He goes after Meghan Markle and the royal family, torches the Secret Service over the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump, how everyone seems to think they have mental health issues, the threat of China, homeless people and much more.

Now, I don't believe in spoiling jokes from comedy specials. So, there will be none of that here.

What I will say is that it's an incredible 41 minutes of Dillon just cooking on every single topic he touches on. There were multiple moments I found myself legit cackling to myself.

Now, will woke losers who walk on eggshells hate Dillon's new stand-up special? Without a doubt, and that's the greatest endorsement it could ever get.

If snowflakes hate something, then there's probably a 100% chance that I'm going to love it. That's just the way it works.

You should definitely check out Dillon's new Netflix special if you're a fan of unfiltered comedy. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.