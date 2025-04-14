Famous Comedian Unloads Hilarious Rant About Bombing Iran And America's Foreign Policy: WATCH

Tim Dillon unleashed a hilarious rant about a potential war with Iran.

The United States is pushing for a diplomatic solution to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. If diplomatic attempts at a solution fail, then President Donald Trump might decide the United States military will be used to eliminate Iranian nuclear facilities.

Several B-2 bombers have already been moved to Diego Garcia. The location is a small island within striking distance of Iran.

Well, Tim Dillon seems to think people might want to hit pause.

Tim Dillon rants about a potential war with Iran.

Tim Dillon is one of the funniest men on the planet, and he's built a huge following for one simple reason:

He doesn't care who he offends and nothing is off-limits.

That's exactly what great comedy should be, and his latest target is neo-conservatism and a potential war with Iran.

Dillon said the following, in part, on a podcast episode released over the weekend when mocking neo-cons and the American government:

"Now, you would think, wouldn't it be easy to stop [terrorists] from coming in here if we just didn't let a lot of people come in? If we tightened up security as to who could come and who could go? Whoa, that's silly. We can't do that. It's a global world. So, then you go, okay, so then what do we have to do to make sure that no one attacks us? Well, we have to go around the world overturning their governments and convincing them all to love us. Oh, that seems so hard. It seems much easier to just, like, make it harder to get into our country. Wow, you'd think that but, actually, the best course of action is to just go get these people to really love us and appreciate us, and how do we do that? Attack them. We attack them."

You can listen to his full rant about possibly bombing Iran and geopolitics below starting around 16:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely hilarious. It's tough to put my finger on why exactly Dillon's rant is so funny, but it just is. There's something about mocking American foreign policy and hubris that deserves to be applauded, and it shouldn't matter what side you're on politically.

Now, is that to say that we should or shouldn't bomb Iran's nuclear facilities? That's way above my pay grade, but I will say this.

Iran isn't Iraq. Iran is a massive country with a legitimate military, air defenses and deterrents. The stakes and risks are much higher than anything the USA faced during the GWOT.

What do you think of Dillon's rant? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.