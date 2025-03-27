White House Releases Epic B-2 Stealth Bomber Video As War Fears Mount: WATCH

The White House hit fans of the military with a dose of patriotism.

There's been a significant vibe shift in the military world since President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office.

Gone are the days of woke recruiting ads and nonsense. It's now all about killing bad guys and reminding the world who has the most powerful military on the planet.

White House releases epic B-2 stealth bomber video.

The White House released an awesome video earlier in the week showcasing the B-2 stealth bomber. For those who might not know, the B-2 Spirit is the most-advanced bomber on the planet.

America also has the B-21 Raider - which will, ultimately, replace the B-2 bomber - but it's unclear how many are in service.

For now, the B-2 remains king, and the video is a reminder of that fact. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The B-2 stealth bomber has the ability to fly into any airspace in the world and defeat even the most-advanced air defense systems.

It's a game-changing platform that has dominated the skies for decades. There's also some important context for the timing of the video's release.

There are multiple indications as many as seven B-2 stealth bombers have been moved to Diego Garcia as debate about potentially taking out Iran's nuclear facilities heighten.

You can see a satellite image of the bombers on Diego Garcia in the tweet below.

For further context, below is a look at the distance from Diego Garcia to Iran. Specifically, a trip from Diego Garcia to Tehran is just under 3,300 miles in each direction. That's well within the B-2s range, and refueling would only need to happen prior to returning, unless they landed at a different base closer in the region.

Now, is that to say that the B-2 bombers that have been moved to Diego Garcia are there to carry out a strike? No, but the United States military always likes to keep its options open. Better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it. Either way, the B-2 is an awesome plane, and it should be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks and months. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.